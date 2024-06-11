Butyl Glycol Industry to Surge US$ 4.7 billion by 2033: Key Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends

The global butyl glycol market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.7 billion by 2033, with sales growing at a stagnant CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2033. By the end of 2023, the target market is set to reach an estimated US$ 3.3 billion. The increasing application of butyl glycol as a coupling agent and solvent in household cleaning and industrial sectors will fuel the growth of the butyl glycol market during the forecast period.

A colorless liquid organic compound, butyl glycol has properties like lower volatility, sweet-ether odor, and high acidity. These aspects are gaining tremendous popularity as solvents in multiple industry verticals including chemical processing, industrial cleaning, and printing inks sectors among others.

With escalating demand for water and solvent-based paints, the demand for butyl glycol is also increasing. Thus, butyl glycol is experiencing demand from an assortment of end-use industries such as the construction, chemical, and industrial sectors. Again, the expansion of industries like metal working industry, paints & coatings industries, and printing sectors also benefit from the use of butyl glycol. This is expected to have a positive impact on the target market.

Moreover, butyl glycol is observing extensive usage in the paint & coatings industry as a coalescing agent, coupling agent, and solvent. This is because of its favorable characteristics like low volatility, high miscibility, and others. It also finds application in manufacturing paints for improving the crushability of alkyd resin paints and extending drying time. Similarly, growing demand for architectural paint from residential housing and commercial projects as well as municipal infrastructure such as roads, sewage plants, rails, and others is augmenting the global sales of butyl glycol during the forecast period.

“Extensive application of butyl glycol as a solvent, a coupling agent, and others will likely boost the global growth of the butyl glycol market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways in Butyl Glycol Market Research Report:

Harmful side effects and strict regulations may stymie the market growth.

The butyl glycol market in the United States is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2033

The advancing oil and gas industry drives the target market in the United States.

Growing construction activities will propel butyl glycol market growth in China.

Butyl glycol trends in China are taking a turn for the better. A 3.2% CAGR is forecast for the country from 2023 to 2033

By function, the solvent segment will record a strong CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the paints and coatings segment will lead the market.

Competitive Landscape in the Butyl Glycol Market

Key market participants are keen on increasing their production capacity to cater to growing consumer demands. These enterprises employ strategic acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Key Companies Profiled

Sadara Chemical Company Anshika Polysurf Ltd. Nippon Nyukazai Co. Ltd. Lotte Chemical Corporation Sasol Ltd. Lyondell Basell Industries N.V. Eastman Chemical Corporation Asia Pacific Petrochemicals Co Ltd Dow Chemical Company BASF SE KH Chemicals

More Insights into Butyl Glycol Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global butyl glycol market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of function (solvent, coalescing aid, chemical intermediate, plasticizer), application (paints and coatings, printing inks, metal working fluid, polymer & plastics, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the solvent function segment will make a significant contribution to the overall market growth during 2022-2029. Owing to butyl glycol usage as a solvent across multiple industry verticals, this segment is expected to register a strong CAGR. In terms of application, the paints and coatings segment will lead the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on region, the butyl glycol market in China will present substantial growth during 2023-2033. Owing to a surge in construction projects, the target market in China is undergoing impressive growth while pushing East Asia’s butyl glycol market to account for 30.3% of the overall revenue in 2022. Increasing building and infrastructure activities and extensive application in paints and coatings sector further aids the target market growth in this region during the projected period.

Butyl Glycol Market by Category

By Function:

Solvent

Coalescing Aid

Chemical Intermediate

Plasticizer

By Application:

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Metal Working Fluid

Polymer & Plastics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

