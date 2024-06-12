Dial One Johnson Plumbing Cooling & Heating Continues To Be A Trusted Plumbing & HVAC Company in Texas

Dallas, Texas, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Dial One Johnson Plumbing Cooling & Heating, a trusted name in the plumbing and HVAC industry, is proud to be delivering top-notch solutions for all plumbing and HVAC needs across the Dallas metro area. Beginning as just a plumbing company, and eventually adding heating and air conditioning services. Dial One Johnson Plumbing Cooling & Heating shows their dedication to the community as they adjust with time to better serve their customers.

Founded by Lemuel C. Johnson in 1965, our company has stood the test of time, evolving into a beacon of trust and excellence within the community. Whether it’s the on-time installation of water heaters, emergency drain cleanouts, or repairs for bathroom and kitchen fixtures, Dial One Johnson’s team of licensed and insured professionals ensures exceptional service with every job.

“We take pride in our expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction,” said Michelle Hood, Owner of Dial One Johnson Plumbing Cooling & Heating. “From addressing leaky faucets to executing complex plumbing installations, AC repairs, and installations, we have the experience and knowledge to handle it all.”

Serving the entire Dallas metro area, Dial One Johnson is renowned for its top-quality plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services. Since its inception in 1965, the company has specialized in plumbing repair and installation, drain and sewer cleaning and inspection, hot water heater installation and repair, commercial plumbing, and an array of other plumbing services. “We are thrilled to help our community with our services and it is an honor to cater to the comfort and satisfaction of our customers,” added Michelle.

What sets Dial One Johnson apart is its unparalleled customer service, reminiscent of a family-owned business. Customers can trust Dial One Johnson not only for its technical expertise but also for its personalized approach to every project, ensuring peace of mind and satisfaction at every step of the process. For nearly 60 years, Dial One Johnson Plumbing has been at the forefront of addressing complex plumbing issues with precision and dedication.

For residents and businesses alike seeking reliable plumbing and HVAC services in the Texas area, Dial One Johnson Plumbing Cooling & Heating stands ready to exceed expectations.

If you are interested in plumbing and HVAC services, then please give them a call at (469) 552-2657 or visit their website http://dial1plumbing.com.