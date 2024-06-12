Global Poultry Brooder Market Anticipated to Surpass USD 15.04 Billion Revenue Share by 2033, Driving a Steady 3.5% CAGR Growth

The global poultry brooder market is positioned for significant expansion, with an anticipated valuation of approximately USD 10.66 billion in 2023. Demonstrating a consistent trajectory of growth, the market is forecasted to achieve a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, reaching an impressive valuation of USD 15.04 billion by 2033, as indicated by Future Market Insights, Inc.

However, amid this promising outlook, challenges arise. In an ever-evolving culinary landscape, shifting consumer preferences away from non-vegetarian cuisine present a potential constraint on market growth. The increasing popularity of vegan and plant-based diets reflects a transformation in dietary choices, driven by heightened public awareness of the health risks associated with consuming animal products. This heightened awareness prompts individuals to explore alternative dietary options, impacting the demand for poultry products.

Machines used for raising poultry play a crucial part in reproducing the ideal environment for the growth of farmed poultry. A brooder is one of the many pieces of equipment for keeping poultry. It helps to maintain the right temperature that aids the chick in being warm.

The market is benefiting from the need for contemporary mechanized poultry farming. Better equipment is being used by farms to assure high-quality chicken production. Increased demand for poultry brooders is projected to result from an increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises in emerging nations. At the moment, automation of the processes in the raising systems is the main focus of poultry farming advancements.

Market participants working in the present market environment are progressively concentrating on improving the designs of their poultry farming equipment. They aim to increase production, increase operational efficiency, and enhance the quality of chicken products. The efficiency levels of modern poultry farming equipment, such as poultry brooders, have also increased.

Key Takeaways:

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2033.

The USA dominated the poultry brooder market in 2022 holding a 29.6% share of the global market.

Japan was reported to possess a 3.8% share of the global market in 2022.

With a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, India is predicted to grow rapidly in the market by 2033.

The poultry brooder market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period.

Germany accounted for 16.8% of the global poultry brooder market in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

The top manufacturers of the poultry brooder market are Big Dutchman International GmbH, Tecno Poultry Equipment Spa, Valco Companies Inc., OFFICINE FACCO & C. Spa, Vencomatic Group, Jamesway Incubator Company, LUBING Maschinenfabrik Ludwig Bening GmbH & Co. KG, ME International Installation GMBH, Petersime NV, Jansen Poultry Equipment and others.

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, the iDOL 29 sensor, which reliably measures the feed level in the next-to-last feed pan, has been upgraded by Big Dutchman. The company included an LED bulb. This sensor offers a new and smarter option for feeding in the brooder. Therefore, flock managers may be certain that their flock empties the control pan, ensuring that the whole feed line will be replenished as necessary.

In December 2022, with the help of Mr Chris Dickinson, a well-known person in the business who hails from a poultry and mixed farm in Cumbria, Facco announced the establishment of a new UK liaison office. Using a variety of Facco’s cage-free and animal welfare technologies, this new partnership enables the firm to provide the finest chicken farming solutions to the UK market.

Poultry Brooder Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Charcoal Stove Brooder

Gas Brooder

Electric Brooder

By Operation:

Automatic

Manual

Semi-automatic

By Poultry:

Chicken

Duck

Turkey

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Agro Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

