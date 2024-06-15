SmartBear First to Empower Testers with GenAI-Powered Automation in Expanded Jira-Native Test Management Solution

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-first-to-empower-testers-with-genai-powe/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility solutions, has added no-code test automation powered by GenAI to its Zephyr Scale, the solution that delivers scalable, performant test management inside Jira. By using GenAI, any tester, including those without technical skills, can quickly convert manual tests into automated tests without coding, directly in Zephyr Scale, one of the fastest-growing apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with over 27K installs. The test automation functionality is being unveiled at Atlassian Team, Tuesday, April 30 – Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas, SmartBear booth #19. A beta version is available this week to Zephyr Scale customers.

“With our strategic acquisition of advanced AI-powered provider Reflect just three months ago, we are pioneering a groundbreaking approach in test automation,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “SmartBear is now leading the way in test management innovation with Zephyr Scale, the first and only Jira-native test management platform to offer this functionality directly within the platform. This groundbreaking approach to test automation removes barriers such as lack of time, technical expertise, and resources, allowing for complete traceability in the testing process. Understanding the needs of our customers and their customers is at the heart of our AI advancements. Through this lens we’re able to ensure our AI-powered solutions continue to add unparalleled value to our customers’ workflows.”

Cost-effective and easy to set up and use, Zephyr Scale saves 40+ hours per month on average per user. It offers robust reporting capabilities, allowing testers to generate customizable reports and metrics to track testing progress, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.

“We see in our research that 18% of organizations use GenAI in production application workloads,” said Paul Nashawaty, Practice Lead – Application Development and Modernization, The Futurum Group. “By extending the robust test management functionalities of Zephyr Scale in Jira with intuitive, codeless GenAI-powered automation capabilities, teams can achieve a seamless, synergistic test workflow that enhances test quality and accelerates software release cycles. This combination democratizes testing, making it not only accessible and manageable but also significantly boosts efficiency and coverage, ensuring higher software quality and faster go-to-market times and will allow for a great adoption of AI in production workloads.”

SmartBear is realigning 20+ products into intuitive solution hubs, including Test Hub, to simplify the customer experience. Test Hub allows testers to manage, automate, and execute all tests in one place for a simpler way to guarantee app quality. For more information, go to: https://smartbear.com/test-hub/

To learn more, join the webinar, “Preparing Your Team for AI in Test Management,” on Thursday, April 25, 2024, for a first look at no-code test automation in Zephyr Scale:

https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/prepare-team-ai-test-management/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted capabilities that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning products include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, PactFlow, and Stoplight, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com