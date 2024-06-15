Reliaable Developer Pioneering Plot Development Trend in Bangalore since 1999

Bangalore, India, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Unlike other metros embracing apartment living, Bangaloreans cherished the idea of individual houses on plots. However, the surge in population due to employment opportunities led to the rise of apartment culture in the mid-1980s.

Despite the growing popularity of apartment living, Bangaloreans remained unwavering in their appreciation for land ownership, valuing its sense of enduring stability. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the limitations of apartment living, fueling a surge in demand for plotted developments. This shift towards land ownership has brought about a more organized real estate market, with development initially thriving in areas like North Bangalore and Devanahalli, notably catalyzed by the announcement of the new airport. Villas and villa plots emerged as attractive alternatives, providing expansive and customizable living spaces.

Approximately a decade ago, the plot culture gained significant traction as individuals sought the flexibility to design and construct homes according to their preferences, fundamentally altering Bangalore’s real estate dynamics.

Reliaable Developers foresaw this trend long before it became mainstream. Leveraging technology and government support, they ventured into providing BDA approved plots in emerging hotspots. With over two decades of experience, Reliaable tapped into the plot market before the surge in demand. Their focus on the triangular stretch between HSR Layout, Sarjapur Road, and Hosur Road proved strategic, delivering projects that appreciated financially.

Furthermore, Reliaable prioritized enhancing the overall living experience within their plotted communities. By integrating world-class amenities and ensuring proximity to IT hubs, medical facilities, and educational institutions, they addressed one of Bangalore’s major challenges commute times. This foresight and commitment to quality positioned Reliaable as a pioneer in meeting the evolving housing needs of Bangaloreans, long before the plot market gained widespread recognition. Continuing their tradition, Reliaable is poised to unveil a premium plotted lake-facing community, strategically situated near all major IT hubs in Bangalore. With its comprehensive array of amenities and meticulously landscaped surroundings, this development is set to make a significant impact.

About Reliaable Developers

We have developed both top quality urban and luxury living spaces in over 10,000 BDA approved plots spread across 1000 acres in the last two decades. We have emerged as the largest plotted layout developers after BDA in Bangalore within BDA limits.

