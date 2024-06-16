Delighted Champs and Arius Partner with Mission Improvement Foundation for Free Chess Workshop in Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2024-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Delighted Champs, led by Mrs. Shilpi and Arius, represented by Mr. Yogesh, collaborated with Mission Improvement Foundation NGO to host an innovative free chess workshop for children in Mumbai. With Mrs. Sunita as its support, this collaborative effort went beyond simply viewing Chess as a game. With over 20 enthusiastic participants joining the camp, it was indeed a successful event. It focused on its profound implications for problem-solving and strategic thinking.

The Workshop held on April 27 provided children with an introduction to the strategic principles behind Chess. This event fostered critical thinking and decision-making skills among its young participants through real-life scenarios that intertwined chess lessons with classroom education.

One of the Workshop’s highlights is providing each attendee with free chess boards as a gift, providing children with the necessary tools to continue their chess journey outside of the works Workshop lf, and encouraging ongoing learning and practice beyond this event.

Mrs. Shilpi and Mr. Yogesh expressed their immense appreciation to Mission Improvement Foundation and Mrs. Sunita for making the event a huge success. Additionally, they reiterated their dedication to promoting holistic child development while equipping kids with life skills through initiatives such as this.

