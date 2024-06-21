News: Wi-Fi Analytics Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 23.83 billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2024 | Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 by leading companies Aerohive Networks, Aruba Networks, Blix, Cisco Systems Inc and other….

The global Wi-Fi analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 6.65 billion in 2023 to USD 23.83 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Wi-Fi Analytics Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market:

Aerohive Networks, Aruba Networks, Blix, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud4Wi Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Go Zone Wi-Fi, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MetTel, Mist Systems, Purple, Ruckus Networks, Singtel, Skyfii Limited, Ubiquiti Inc, Yelp Wi-Fi Inc, Zebra Technologies Corporation and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Application

Wi-Fi Presence Analytics

Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics

Wi-Fi Analytics Market by End Use

Smart Infrastructure

Retail

Sports and Entertainment

Hospitality

Regional Analysis for Wi-Fi Analytics Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Wi-Fi Analytics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Wi-Fi Analytics market.

Reasons To Buy The Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report:

➼ In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional levels.

➼ Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

➼ Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

➼ Historical and future market research in terms of size, share growth, volume, and sales.

➼ Major changes and assessment in market dynamics and developments.

➼ Emerging key segments and regions

➼ Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

