Kelly Smile Dentistry Unveils Custom-Tailored Orthodontic Treatments for Every Patient

Victorville, CA, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville is pleased to announce the launch of orthodontic care with a personalized touch. As the top orthodontist in Victorville, Dr. Kelly Hong is available to meet each patient’s specific dental needs.

Three common orthodontic procedures are provided by Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville: conventional braces, Six Month Smiles, and Invisalign. The aim of all these procedures is to realign teeth and correct misalignments. Every choice is made to take into account lifestyle choices and particular oral health concerns.

Reputable orthodontist Dr. Hong says, “We recognize that each patient has specific dental needs and smile objectives. With our orthodontic treatments, every person is certain to get the best care possible for their particular issue.”

Patients seeking a speedy and efficient smile makeover can consider Six Month Smiles. With just six months to complete the orthodontic journey, this treatment concentrates on straightening the front teeth. While fixing gaps and straightening crooked teeth is the strength of this smile solution, bite issues call for more involved procedures like braces or Invisalign.

For people who wish to discreetly straighten their teeth, Invisalign is a popular option. Twenty to twenty-two hours a day are spent wearing these translucent, custom-made trays, which progressively close gaps and realign teeth.

Conventional braces are still a very good choice for more complicated tooth problems. They are perfect for making sure that the jaw and teeth line up properly by fixing severe malocclusions and misaligned bites. This procedure not only makes the smile look better but also makes the teeth operate better overall.

According to Dr. Hong, “We create detailed digital impressions with the use of advanced technologies like Nobel Biocare 3D Scanner and GALILEOS ComfortPLUS. The patient experience is improved by this technology, which makes orthodontic treatment planning accurate and comfortable.”

About Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville

Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville makes comprehensive dental and orthodontic services accessible to all. The practice is led by Dr. Kelly Hong, who is committed to patients’ oral well-being and enhancing their smiles. Services like cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, braces, Six Month Smiles, and periodontics are popular here.

For a straighter smile or to discuss solutions for more complex orthodontic concerns, contact our orthodontist in Victorville. Call 760-242-2338 or visit https://kellysmile.com/ to schedule your consultation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville

Address: 12120 Ridgecrest Rd Suite 203, Victorville, CA 92395

Phone: 760-946-6107