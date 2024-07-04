Renowned ENT Specialist Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty from MGM Healthcare to Visit SimpleeKare Hospital, Bhubaneswar on June 9, 2024

Bhubaneswar, India, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — SimpleeKare Hospital is thrilled to announce that in collaboration with MGM Healthcare, Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty, a distinguished ENT/ Otorhinolaryngologist and Head and Neck Surgeon, will be visiting Bhubaneswar on June 9, 2024. Dr. Mohanty’s visit presents a unique opportunity for patients in the region to access world-class medical care for ear, nose, and throat issues.

MGM Healthcare, known for its commitment to excellence in healthcare services, has partnered with SimpleeKare Hospital to extend the expertise of Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty to patients in Bhubaneswar. This collaboration aims to provide advanced ENT care to individuals in need, leveraging the expertise and experience of Dr. Mohanty and the state-of-the-art facilities at SimpleeKare Hospital.

Public Health Awareness on ENT Issues

There has been a significant rise in conditions such as sinusitis, hearing loss, and throat infections among the population. These conditions, if left untreated, can lead to serious complications. Common symptoms include persistent nasal congestion, ear pain, hearing difficulties, sore throat, and voice changes.

Risk Factors and Preventative Measures:

Risk Factors: Exposure to pollutants, frequent infections, smoking, and allergies.

Preventative Measures: Maintaining good hygiene, avoiding smoking, using protective gear in polluted environments, and seeking early medical advice for persistent symptoms.

Quote from Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty

“Early detection and treatment of ENT issues are crucial for preventing long-term health complications. Regular check-ups and being aware of the symptoms can significantly improve patient outcomes,” says -Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty.

Details of the Visit:

Date: June 9, 2024

Location: SimpleeKare Hospital, Bhubaneswar

About Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty

Position:

Senior Consultant & HOD

Institute of ENT, Head & Neck Surgery

Biography:

An experienced ENT, Head & Neck surgeon with over 25 years of experience, Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty is a Senior Consultant and the Head of the Institute of ENT, Head & Neck Surgery. An alumnus of SCB Medical College, he practices obstructive sleep apnoea surgery and phonosurgery, encompassing the spectrum of modern-day otolaryngology clinical practice. His special interests include advanced otology, cochlear implantation, endoscopic skull base surgery, and head and neck oncosurgery.

Qualifications:

1992: MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, Odisha

1997: MS (Master of Surgery) in ENT, MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, Odisha

Professional Affiliations:

Association of Otolaryngologists of India (LM – 3379)

Indian Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (LM – 40)

Cochlear Implant Group of India (LM – 240)

Endo Skull Base Society of India

Indian Society of Otology (LM- 708)

Foundation of Head and Neck Oncology

Rhinology Society of India

Laryngology and Voice Association of India (LM – 461)

Recognitions:

1996: Awarded National Travel Fellowship, Association of Otolaryngologists of India

2004: Awarded Certification, European Board of Otolaryngology

2007: First prize – Poster Competition, AOICON 2007, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

2017: First prize – Competitive Paper Session, CIGICON 2017, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

A Unique Opportunity for Bhubaneswar Patients

This collaboration between SimpleeKare Hospital and MGM Healthcare presents a unique opportunity for patients in Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas to consult with Dr. Mohanty for a comprehensive range of ENT concerns. Patients can benefit from his profound knowledge and expertise in nasal endoscopy, hearing aid fitting, ear microsurgery, sinusitis treatment, skull base surgery, and phonosurgery.

Contact Information:

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty during his visit, please contact SimpleeKare Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

SimpleeKare Hospital, Bhubaneswar

Address: N2/19, IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar-751015, Odisha, India

Email:marketing@simpleekare.com

Phone Number: +91 9776414444, +91 6371966229

Visit Our Website: www.simpleekare.com

About MGM Healthcare:

MGM Healthcare, a renowned quaternary care hospital in Chennai, India, is collaborating with SimpleeKare Hospital to bring Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty’s expertise to Bhubaneswar patients. This state-of-the-art facility offers 400 beds, cutting-edge technology, and a team of highly skilled specialists across various disciplines, including ENT. Experience world-class healthcare at MGM Healthcare, where patient care and medical excellence come together.

About SimpleeKare Hospital:

SimpleeKare Hospital is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art healthcare services and ensuring the well-being of our patients. Our collaboration with renowned specialists like Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty, facilitated by MGM Healthcare, highlights our mission to deliver high-quality, comprehensive medical care.