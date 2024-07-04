PsiBorg Technologies Releases Smart EV Charging Management System

Noida, India, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Indian government provides up to 20% subsidy for charging point installation. In light of the fact that the Indian government is supporting sustainable solutions for smart cities, it is only fair for us to develop systems that will benefit those solutions as well.

The EV charging management system developed by PsiBorg Technologies is meant to optimize EV charging operations, by connecting everything to the cloud.

A smart EV charging system is defined as a system where the charging of an electric vehicle (EV) and charging station management are optimized and automated to efficiently operate the entire EV infrastructure.

Smart EV charging systems are different from traditional charging stations that aren’t connected to the cloud because they allow owners to monitor, manage, and restrict the use of charging devices remotely.

Majority of the EV consumers and retailers are concerned about charging infrastructure and take it as a significant barrier to EV uptake.

These types of concerns can only be resolved by minimizing the downtime of charging stations.

Read on to learn how PsiBorg Technologies is solving the issues faced by EV infrastructures through the EV charging management system.

Smart EV Charging Management System for Managing Charging Networks

The smart IoT-based EV charging management system offers real-time monitoring, analytics, and remote management capabilities and offers EV operators and charging station operators all kinds of valuable insights related to performance, energy consumption, and operational efficiency.

The smart charging management system makes the entire EV charging process more user-friendly and smooth.

With the smart EV charging management system, the drivers can schedule the vehicle charging point in advance.

As we said, the system uses IoT devices, a cloud platform, and a dashboard. So if an electric vehicle is running low on battery, the smart system will search for the nearest charging station, schedule the charging as per the availability, and will also guide the driver to the charging point.

This aforementioned smart charging management system also monitors the grid demand and optimizes the charging accordingly.

Benefits of an IoT-based EV Charging Management System

A typical EV charging management system developed by PsiBorg Technologies offers several benefits, like:

Real-time monitoring and control

The smart IoT-based system allows central management and monitoring of the charging stations. It even allows remote, real-time monitoring. So the optimal performance of the charging station and the entire EV infrastructure increases.

Charging Optimization

With the help of the system, the power is distributed intelligently based on real-time electricity demand. Thus, preventing grid overloads and blackouts.

Convenience for EV owners

The features integrated into the EV charging system, like remote scheduling and guiding the vehicle to nearby charging stations, and charging status updates give EV owners real-time insights about their vehicles, making their lives a little easier.

(Here, I said a typical system because PsiBorg Technologies also offers custom solutions. So the EV charging system is designed to add and remove features as per client requirements).

Message from the CEO

“We are excited and thrilled to announce the successful development and deployment of a smart EV charging management system,” said Ms. Vidushi, CEO of PsiBorg Technologies.

There’s no doubt that in the coming years, the demand for electric vehicles will rise, and so the demand for a reliable and smart EV infrastructure will also surge.

This smart EV charging management system developed by our team addresses all the critical needs of a smart and efficient charging infrastructure.

According to Ms. Vidushi, the smart EV charging solution is a win-win scenario for all the stakeholders in the EV industry. The system will empower businesses to manage their charging infrastructure more effectively and provide EV owners with convenience and sustainability that will improve their vehicle charging experience.

About PsiBorg Technologies

One of the names that is mostly associated with IoT product development company is PsiBorg Technologies.

They are popular for developing custom IoT solutions that empower businesses across all industries.

With extensive experience in developing all kinds of smart city solutions, PsiBorg leverages its expertise in both the hardware and software fields to deliver high-quality, secure, and reliable IoT products.

PsiBorg Technologies the best IoT Solution Provider company is dedicated to accelerating business growth through smart IoT solutions.