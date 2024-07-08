Support Elders Celebrates Milestone as Top Elder Care Service in Kolkata

Support Elders is proud to announce its achievement of being recognized as the leading provider of elder care services in Kolkata. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's mission to deliver exceptional care and support to the city's elderly population.

Kolkata, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Since its inception, Support Elders has been dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors through comprehensive and personalized care services. Our team of highly trained professionals ensures that each elderly individual receives the attention, compassion, and medical support they need to live comfortably and independently.

Support Elders offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of the elderly. These include:

24/7 Medical Assistance: Immediate access to healthcare professionals for emergencies and regular check-ups.

Daily Living Support: Assistance with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, and mobility.

Rehabilitation Services: Specialized care for post-surgery recovery and chronic illness management.

Social Engagement Programs: Activities and events designed to keep seniors socially active and engaged.

Nutritional Support: Customized meal plans to ensure balanced and healthy diets.

The recognition of Support Elders as the top elder care service in Kolkata is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation in elder care. We have consistently invested in training our staff, upgrading our facilities, and incorporating the latest healthcare technologies to provide the best possible care for our clients.

At Support Elders, we believe that elder care is a collaborative effort involving the community and family members. We strive to create a supportive environment where families are actively involved in the care process, ensuring that their loved ones receive the utmost care and attention.

Visit https://supportelders.com/elder-care-kolkata-k/ for more details.

About Support Elders

Support Elders is a premier provider of elder care services in Kolkata, dedicated to delivering personalized and compassionate care to the elderly. Our comprehensive range of services is designed to enhance the quality of life for seniors, ensuring their health, happiness, and well-being.

 

Media Contact

Support Elders Pvt. Ltd.

Kolkata, Durgapur, Hyderabad

Phone: 0804 595 8888

Email: writetous@supportelders.com.

 

