The Man That Rescues Dogs To Launch Memoir ‘Home. Made.’ on International Dog Day

Michael J. Baines to release first book documenting his journey from drug-addicted chef in Sweden to dog rescuer in Thailand, with 1,000 dogs now in his care

Posted on 2024-07-08 by in Internet & Online, Marketing, Media, Non Profit, Travel // 0 Comments

Michael J. Baines poses for a photo as he hugs Blueberry - one of the 1,000 dogs in his care Michael J. Baines quit his job as a chef to open up a rescue and rehabilitation center for dogs in Thailand

Goose Creek, South Carolina, USA, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Michael J. Baines, President and Co-Founder of The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation, has announced the release of his first book, Home. Made.

The memoir, which will be launched on International Dog Day (Monday, August 26, 2024), documents Baines’ remarkable journey from the bustling kitchens of Sweden’s most popular restaurant scene, to the tranquil cassava fields of Bang Saen, Thailand. The Swedish entrepreneur quit his successful culinary career to open a nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation center for stray dogs.

Opened in 2017, the TMTRD Sanctuary now has 1,000 dogs in its care, housing 750+ rescues (including 50 TikTok-famous paralyzed dogs affectionately nicknamed The Wheelchair Mafia); whilst also monitoring and feeding an additional 400 stray dogs. Baines’ book explores the many heartwarming success stories of the dogs that have been rescued, treated and adopted to find their forever homes, as well as the positive development of pet culture in Thailand.

In a deeply honest and moving account, Baines also opens up on the challenges of his own life, namely his personal struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. After somehow finding himself working for the Yugoslavian Mafia in Sweden, the chef became caught up in the dangerous world of drugs, chasing highs to ward off his demons, before he was delivered a life-changing ultimatum.

“It’s a damn good book… The first I’ve read in 10 years, in fact,” Baines joked. “It is the story of my life, but more importantly, it’s the story of my dogs’ lives – they’re far more interesting and inspiring than I am, and I hope readers agree.”

Michael J. Baines cuddles two of the 1,000 dogs in his care at the Sanctuary

The TMTRD Foundation houses 776 dogs, including the TikTok-famous ‘Wheelchair Mafia’, with 450 more stray dogs in their care

Home. Made. marks the first production of Witchcraft, an all-female start-up working to bring funding to nonprofits on the front lines of social change through the art and power of books. The memoir will be available to purchase online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Walmart, and in libraries across the country. For more information, visit heywitchcraft.com to sign up for updates.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution