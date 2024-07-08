The UP Xtreme i14 Brings Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors Onboard in an AAEON First

Taipei, Taiwan, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand, renowned for producing sophisticated developer boards with industrial-grade specifications, has announced the release of the UP Xtreme i14, its first product to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processor platform. The platform’s integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU provide up to 32 TOPS, which AAEON has confirmed is one of the reasons the product is earmarked for use in the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), frictionless retail, and smart healthcare spaces.

The UP Xtreme i14 high-performance CPU architecture combined with up to 64GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory enables the board to handle heavy workloads and real-time data processing. In addition, the board utilizes Intel® Arc™ graphics to expand potential deployment areas, with AI-assisted healthcare imaging one area that AAEON target as suitable.

As expected, the UP Xtreme i14 is equipped with a 40-pin GPIO, while additional industrial communication interfaces can be obtained via two 10-pin RS-232/422/485 headers. The board provides a total of three USB 3.2 Gen 2 interfaces via two Type-A and one Type-C port, alongside two USB 2.0 interfaces via a Type-A port and internal 10-pin header. Alongside its varied USB configuration is two ethernet ports, one providing 2.5GbE and one Gigabit Ethernet speed. AAEON indicates that this broad connectivity makes the UP Xtreme i14 a suitable candidate for developing advanced AMR solutions.

In line with recent trends in AAEON’s UP product line, the UP Xtreme i14 features dual MIPI camera support for high-resolution image acquisition. For display, the board hosts two HDMI 2.1 ports, DP 2.1, and one DP 1.4 via USB Type-C, all capable of achieving 8K resolution at 60Hz.

Key Specifications

• Processor: Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/7 Processors

• Graphics: Intel® Arc™ graphics

• Memory: Up to 64GB onboard Dual-Channel LPDDR5

• Storage: M.2 2280 M-Key x 2, SATA 6Gb/s x 1

• Display: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DP 2.1 x 1, DP 1.4 via USB Type-C x 1

• Ethernet: 2.5GbE x 1, GbE x 1

• USB: USB 2.0 x 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) x 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) x 1

• Expansion: 40-pin GPIO, M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 2280 M-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key

• Operating Systems: Windows 10/11 (64-bit), Ubuntu 22.04/Kernel 6.5 up

• Power: 9-36V DC-in

• Dimensions: 4.74″ x 4.82″ (120.35mm x 122.5mm)

• Operating Temperature: 32°F ~ 140°F (0°C ~ 60°C) with cooler

AAEON has also instituted power limitations via CPU frequency scaling to maintain the stability of the board’s CPU temperature and voltage during operation.

Availability

The UP Xtreme i14 is now available for pre-order via the UP Shop. For more information on the UP Xtreme i14, please visit its product page or contact your AAEON representative.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.