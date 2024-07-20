Lower Bucks Hospital has been honored as Pennsylvania’s leader in social responsibility

Ontario, California, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Lower Bucks Hospital, a proud member of Prime Healthcare, has once again been commended for its commitment to equity, health equity, value, and outcomes by the Lown Institute. The hospital has secured a spot on the 2024-25 Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility, showcasing its exceptional performance in areas such as community benefit, pay equity, and inclusivity. Standing out among over 3,500 hospitals nationwide, Lower Bucks Hospital has claimed the 46th position out of 177 acute care hospitals in Pennsylvania for its dedication to social responsibility.

It is important to note that these rankings are purely based on merit, as hospitals cannot pay to be featured on the list. Lower Bucks Hospital has a history of excellence, having previously been recognized on the Lown Institute’s Honor Roll for earning top grades in social responsibility, value of care, patient outcomes, clinical outcomes, and cost efficiency. Additionally, the hospital has been named one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the Nation and ranked fourth in Pennsylvania for Cost Efficiency in 2022.

In the 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index, Lower Bucks Hospital once again shone in the areas of health equity, patient outcomes, and value of care, earning an “A” grade and further solidifying its reputation for outstanding social responsibility.

The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to combine metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, for more than 2,700 acute care and 800 critical access hospitals nationwide, offering a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners. In the fifth annual rankings, the 2024-25 Lown Index evaluates hospitals on more than 50 measures including novel metrics such as community benefit, racial inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse. Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others.

Full methodology can be found on the Lown Index website.

The Lown Institute is an independent think tank advocating bold ideas for a just and caring system for health. Learn more at www.LownHospitalsIndex.org.

# # #

About Lower Bucks Hospital: Lower Bucks Hospital is a community hospital, serving the Lower Bucks County region with medical, surgical, and emergency care. Located in historic Bristol, Pennsylvania, the Hospital is well-known for its knowledgeable medical staff, including cardiology, orthopedics, radiology, wound care, and general surgery. The hospital has more than 200 physicians on staff, as well as another 700 employees. As part of Prime Healthcare Services, headquartered in Ontario, California, Lower Bucks Hospital is focused on becoming one of the leaders in technology.

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning hospital management company operating 44 acute care hospitals in 14 states, including Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia, Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, and Suburban Community Hospital in Montgomery County.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com