Canadian Special Events Recognizes OneWest Events Excellence

CCalgary, AB, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — OneWest Events is proud to announce its recognition by Canadian Special Events for excellence in event planning and management. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights OneWest Events’ commitment to delivering exceptional experiences across events in Calgary and beyond.

The accolade comes as a testament to OneWest Events’ expertise in orchestrating flawless gala events and corporate functions throughout Canada. As a leading event planner in Canada, OneWest Events has consistently raised the bar in creativity, professionalism, and client satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged by Canadian Special Events,” said a spokesperson at OneWest Events. “This recognition underscores our dedication to crafting memorable experiences that resonate with our clients and their guests.”

Canadian Special Events, a respected authority in the event industry, commended OneWest Events for its innovative approach to event design and meticulous attention to detail. From concept development to execution, OneWest Events ensures every event surpasses expectations, making it a preferred choice for discerning clients seeking unparalleled quality.

“Our team is passionate about creating impactful events in Calgary and beyond. This recognition motivates us to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of event planning.”

About The OneWest Events:

OneWest Events is a premier event planning company based in Calgary, known for its expertise in gala event planning, corporate functions, and bespoke event experiences. With a focus on creativity and precision, OneWest Events transforms visions into reality, exceeding client expectations with every event. For more information about OneWest Events and its award-winning services, visit https://onewestevents.com/.

Contact Information:

Unit 1 – 8241 30 St SE, Calgary, AB

201 – 4501 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC

Phone: +1 877-598-9378

Email: hello@onewestevents.com