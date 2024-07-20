RPost Announces ‘RPost Intelligence™’ — AI Infusion Across All Products

California, USA, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost announces the development of its Artificial Intelligence drives currently integrate every one of RPost’s platforms with unique security to counter GenAI-powering-up cybercriminals and with knowledge to assist clients with seeing the concealed.

RPost Intelligence™ AI is a combination of RPost innovative, patented and patent pending technologies that run alongside both left brain analytical AI models and right brain creative AI models. The RPost left brain AI advancements analyze immense measures of powerfully changing information continuously utilizing natural language handling (NLP) and other AI (ML) methods to distinguish security risks, anomalous patterns, and document and transaction insights, while the RPost right brain AI technologies build on these outputs to report broader trends and communicate those in easily human digestible manners.

What ties this AI intelligence together across all RPost’s product platforms is RPost’s AI Auto-Lock™ pro-active leak, threat intelligence, and breach compliance protector. It infuses security AI into all RPost platforms: RMail® email, data room, and file share security, Registered Email™ encryption, proof, and privacy compliance, RSign® eSignatures and digital transaction management, RForms™ click-build eforms and workflow automation, and RDocs™ document controls and rights management.

RPost Intelligence™ advancements do this and the sky is the limit from there; with AI that cuts across five RPost® product themes to safeguard against cybercriminal attacks which frequently lead to Business Email Compromise, Ransomware, insider leaks, and other crimes; reduce risk of human error, and boost business productivity with security in mind.

Un-leak™: RPost Intelligence can “un-leak” a leak, whether from human blunder mis-sending data, insider dthreats, or due to a cybercriminal tuning in on a compromised email account, regardless of whether that email account is outer to one’s organizations (e.g., at a client site).

PRE-Crime™: RPost Intelligence can spot cybercriminals attempting to stage their hyper-targeted and GenAI-empowered attacks outside of company networks, while they are in their information gathering phase. These AI security insights that can pre-empt the cybercrime have saved the day many times over (reference: AEGIS customer story).

In-the-Moment Recommendations: In the moment of human interaction with messages, documents and transactions, RPost Intelligence recommends end user actions that can pre-empt a user from replying unknowingly to a cybercriminal lookalike email address, simply save the day by cautioning away from a mis-send or suggest a productivity option. As a by-product, it auto-trains humans to be more sensitized to lurking cyber risk.

About RPost:

RPost® is a global leader in electronic signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors.

