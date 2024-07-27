Apartments In Huntsville TX For College Students – Premier Students Apartment

Huntsville, Texas, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — 18 Seventy Nine is redefining student living with its exceptional apartments in Huntsville, TX for college students. Located just minutes from Sam Houston State University, they are the perfect blend of convenience and comfort. These student-focused apartments are designed to provide easy access to the SHSU campus while offering a stylish and contemporary living environment.

At 18 Seventy Nine, residents enjoy an array of high-end apartment amenities tailored to enhance student life. The community features 1, 3, and 4-bedroom floorplans, including two-story townhomes and single bedrooms with private bathrooms. Each apartment boasts hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, a private porch or balcony, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet. Additionally, the property includes front door trash pick-up and offers per-person contracts with roommate matching services.

Beyond the apartments, they offers a vibrant college experience with amenities like a resort-style pool, hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sports courts. Enjoy the community clubhouse, business center, grilling station, and resident events. Pet-friendly policies and on-site parking add convenience and comfort.

For more details on 18 Seventy Nine apartments for college students in Huntsville, TX, visit their website https://1879huntsville.com/.

About 18 Seventy Nine: 18 Seventy Nine offers premium student housing near Sam Houston State University, providing a vibrant and supportive living environment. With a focus on student success and well-being, this community blends upscale amenities with a prime location to set the stage for a successful college experience.

Company Name: 18 Seventy Nine

Address: 5020 Sam Houston Avenue

City: Huntsville

State: Texas

Zip code: 77340

Phone number: (936) 259-0502