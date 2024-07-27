Alight State College: Premier Student Living Near Penn State

State College, PA, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Alight State College unveils its brand-new student apartments, designed to elevate the college experience for Penn State students. Conveniently located near the Penn State campus, Alight offers a vibrant and convenient living environment for students seeking a comfortable and engaging off-campus experience.

Alight State College provides residents with modern and stylishly furnished two and four-bedroom apartments. Each apartment features single bedrooms, hardwood-style flooring, a private patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet. Alight’s commitment to practicality and comfort ensures that students have everything they need to thrive academically and socially.

Beyond individual apartments, Alight boasts an impressive array of community amenities designed to foster a vibrant and connected student community. Residents can enjoy a refreshing swim in the pool, stay active in the 24-hour fitness center, challenge friends to a game of basketball or volleyball, or relax in the clubhouse. With a business center, pet-friendly policy, free parking, CATA bus passes, and on-site management, Alight caters to every aspect of student life.

For more information about Alight State College’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (814) 752-5234.

About Alight State College: Alight State College is committed to providing Penn State students with an exceptional living experience that combines comfort, convenience, and community. With thoughtfully designed apartments, top-notch amenities, and a prime location, Alight sets the standard for student living in State College.

Company name: Alight State College

Address: 348 Blue Course Drive

City: State College

State: Pennsylvania

Zipcode: 16803

Phone number: (814) 752-5234