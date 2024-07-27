UNC Charlotte Student Apartments – Discover the Perfect Home

Charlottesville, North Carolina, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Latitude49 is proud to present top-quality UNC Charlotte student apartments, conveniently located just minutes from the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus. With prime positioning in University City, they offers a blend of comfort and convenience tailored to student life.

The UNC Charlotte student apartments at Latitude49 feature a range of luxurious in-unit amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. Each apartment boasts modern finishes, hardwood-style floors, private balconies or patios, and in-unit laundry. With high-speed internet included, students can enjoy seamless connectivity for both study and leisure. The per-person contracts and roommate matching service ensure flexibility and a smooth living experience for all residents.

Beyond the individual apartments, residents enjoy a vibrant lifestyle with numerous community amenities. The resort-style pool, basketball court, and outdoor lounge with fire pit and grilling stations create perfect social spaces. The clubhouse offers relaxation and socialization areas, including TVs and gaming zones. The 24-hour fitness center and private study rooms cater to fitness enthusiasts and studious individuals. Pet owners benefit from the dog park, and the free on-site parking and shuttle bus service to campus add extra convenience.

For more information about Latitude49’s student apartments near UNC Charlotte, please contact their leasing office at

About Latitude49: Latitude49 offers premium student housing solutions designed for comfort and convenience. Located just minutes from UNC Charlotte, Latitude49 provides a range of modern amenities and services that cater to the diverse needs of students. From stylish apartments to a host of community features, Latitude49 is committed to delivering an exceptional student living experience.

Company Name: Latitude49

Address: 1000 W Main Street

City: Charlotte

State: North Carolina

Zip code: 27909

Phone number: (704) 946-6403