RPost Launches Products in AppDirect Global Marketplaces

London, UK, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — RPost announces accessibility of its RMail email security, RSign esignatures, and RDocs rights management technologies in AppDirect marketplaces for AppDirect’s merchants and clients all over the place. AppDirect is one of the world’s driving B2B commerce platforms.

“We are eager to declare RPost as our on newest Provider the AppDirect Marketplace. RPost’s underlying contributions on the Marketplace will be their RMail, RSign and RDocs product offerings,” expressed Mike Karnosky, Director of Strategic Providers, AppDirect Cloud services, in his announcement email.

“AppDirect customers mentioned RSign’s feature-rich, safer, and secure, and more affordable eSignature services; with RSign named a worldwide leader by IDC. What’s more, with RPost’s most recent AI-infused cybersecurity offerings, AppDirect optimized the sending from begin to-live surprisingly fast,” states RPost CEO Zafar Khan. “We’re outfitted to help the large numbers of users who access technology through AppDirect, to add additional layers of security in addition to more affordable workflow automation.”

“RPost is the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more reasonable electronic signature and cybersecurity services, and RPost has been constantly innovating customers the world over beginning around 2000. RPost’s solutions is a set that can supplant all others. From inside their three principal stages, RMail e-security, RSign esignature, and Registered™ eCompliance, RPost has all that our customers need with regards to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration- – track, prove, eSign, encrypt, share, certify, and control,” added Karnosky, in his announcement email.

AppDirect reports that it supplies technology to in excess of 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors and 5 million subscribers and is trusted by brands, for example, Microsoft, Google, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, Jaguar Land Rover, ADP, and many more.

for more information: https://rpost.com/news/rpost-launches-products-in-appdirect-global-marketplaces

About RPost:

RPost® is a global leader in electronic signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors.