Student Housing at 8|N Lofts: The Ultimate Living Experience in Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — 8|N Lofts, the premier student housing community in Lincoln, NE, is ideally situated just five blocks from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. This convenient location offers students a perfect blend of proximity to academic buildings and the vibrant downtown area, ensuring they are always close to their classes and the city’s best entertainment options.

At 8|N Lofts, students can enjoy an array of modern apartment amenities designed to enhance their college experience. The apartments feature 1 to 5-bedroom layouts, each equipped with single bedrooms, private bathrooms, and furnished living spaces. Additional features include hardwood-style floors, granite counter tops, flat-panel HDTVs in the living rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. High-speed internet and electricity are included, and secure electronic access ensures safety.

Beyond the individual apartments, 8|N Lofts boasts an impressive range of community amenities aimed at fostering a balanced and engaging lifestyle for students. Residents can stay active at the 24-hour fitness center, relax on the sky deck with a jumbo TV, or unwind in the rooftop hot tub. Other amenities include a media lounge, gaming area with billiards, climbing wall, outdoor fire pit, private courtyards with grilling stations, a business center, and private study lounges.

For more information about 8|N Lofts’ student housing options, contact their leasing office at (402) 623-6348.

About 8|N Lofts: 8|N Lofts is a top-quality student housing community in Lincoln, Nebraska, providing a complete lifestyle for students of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. With modern amenities, a convenient location, and a focus on resident satisfaction, 8|N Lofts is committed to offering the best living experience for its residents.

