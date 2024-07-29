Lead Poisoning in California Can Present a Lifetime of Negative Effects in Families and Children

The team at Riley | Ersoff LLP is dedicated to helping families and children exposed to lead poisoning through slum housing and negligent landlords in California.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Lead poisoning is a real problem for many families and children in California. While many efforts have been made to limit exposure to lead in homes, schools, and the workplace, not all areas have removed lead the way that they should. If you are living in substandard housing or have a landlord who hasn’t taken good care of their properties, you can still be at risk.

There is no safe level of lead in the bloodstream, especially for children. Even low levels of lead in the blood can be associated back to behavioral issues, difficulty learning, and developmental delays. Higher lead blood levels can lead to permanent and disabling results that are harmful for children and their parents.

A good way to tell if an individual in your home has ben exposed to lead is to get a simple blood test done. This is often standard procedure in California and other states as the child grows to test whether they have had exposure. When the levels are high, this can be concerning, and the parents need to take action as soon as possible.

Lead poisoning can be a serious issue in California. There are law firms in the state of California who dedicate their time to protecting families and children from the many dangers of lead poisoning, especially when it comes to negligent landlords and slum housing.

