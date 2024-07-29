Dealing with Nerve Damage? Learn More About the Average Payout for Nerve Damage Lawsuits

LAS CRUCES, NM, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Poulos & Coates, LLP is a medical malpractice firm in Las Cruces NM who understands the complexities of medal malpractice cases, particularly those leading to nerve damage. When nerve damage results from medical negligence, it can be devastating to the victim, leaving behind long-term challenges that impact their physical needs, as well as emotional and financial needs. The attorneys at Poulos & Coates are dedicated to helping victims and their families navigate the legal landscape to secure the compensation they deserve in such cases.

A common question is how much a person may be able to get from a nerve damage case. There are many factors that play into the payouts of such a case, including the extent of injury, the severity of the case, and certain calculations for medical expenses, future expenses, and pain and suffering as well. The average payout for nerve damage ranges anywhere from $15,000 to $100,000. Remember that much of this number is based on the specifics of the case.

“At Poulos & Coates, we have more than 70 years of combined experience and legal expertise in medical malpractice litigation. We are passionate about standing people victims of medical negligence,” says Greig Coates, owner of the firm. “Our goal is to ensure that our clients receive the maximum compensation they deserve so that they can focus on rebuilding their lives following a devastating injury caused by negligence.”

The firm has a proven track record of success with many cases like this one. They have helped clients obtain more than $300 million in financial recovery through jury verdicts and agreed settlements. The award-winning team provides personalized and compassionate representation, working to build a case and handle the complexities that each unique case presents. They reflect unwavering commitment to every client in this manner.

This law firm is the only medical malpractice firm in the state that specializes in this area and has a doctor and two nurses on their staff to provide medical insight to each case. They work through all scenarios, help to build a strong case, and seek maximum medical malpractice damages for the situation. They understand the various details that might affect the compensation. This includes the severity of the injury, medical expenses, lost wages or earning capacity, and pain and suffering. With expert legal representation, you can significantly influence the outcome of your case for the better.

The experienced legal team at Poulos & Coates is poised and ready to help those suffering from nerve injuries and other medical malpractice situations.