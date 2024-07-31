Antisense Oligonucleotides Market Set to Expand Significantly, With a 6.6% CAGR to Reach USD 5,519.6 Million by 2033

The antisense oligonucleotides market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from USD 2,913.5 million in 2023 to USD 5,519.6 million by 2033.

The adoption patterns of antisense oligonucleotides are mostly influenced by their encouraging therapeutic potential for a variety of illnesses. Additionally, they make it easier to build therapies that target protein targets that protein therapeutics cannot, which accelerates market growth. Market participants are becoming interested in them since they target a specific defective gene, tamper with RNA function at the cellular level, and may also be silenced or manipulated.

Due to their ability to change the immune system and help treat a variety of autoimmune conditions that are incurable with current medications, antisense oligonucleotides are becoming more and more in demand.

Compared to other biologic medicines, the commercial scale GMP manufacture of these oligonucleotides may be easily scaled up, which has accelerated the use of antisense oligonucleotides.

A New Era of Targeted Therapeutics: Antisense Oligonucleotides Emerge

The global antisense oligonucleotides market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the promise this innovative technology holds for treating various medical conditions. Antisense oligonucleotides are short, synthetic strands of nucleic acid designed to target specific genes and regulate their expression. This targeted approach offers exciting possibilities for treating diseases that were previously untreatable.

Market Propelled by Diverse Applications

Several factors are fueling the market’s growth:

  • Broad Therapeutic Potential: Antisense oligonucleotides can target a wide range of diseases, including neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and cancers. This versatility makes them a valuable tool for researchers and drug developers.
  • Addressing Untreatable Targets: Antisense oligonucleotides can target protein production at the RNA level, allowing them to address targets that are inaccessible to traditional protein-based therapies. This opens doors for new treatment options in various disease areas.
  • Modulating Gene Expression: These therapies offer the ability to not only silence malfunctioning genes but also modulate their expression, providing a more nuanced approach to treatment.

Key Takeaways:

  • The global antisense oligonucleotides market is expected to reach a value of US$5,519.6 million by 2033, reflecting a significant rise from US$2,913.5 million in 2023.
  • This growth is projected at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.
  • The potential of antisense oligonucleotides to treat a broad range of diseases and address previously untreatable targets is a key driver for market expansion

Key player:

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics
  • Biogen
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Antisense Therapeutics Limited
  • Isarna Therapeutics GmbH
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Atlantic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
  • Gene Signal International SA
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Geron Corporation
  • Grades
  • ICO Therapeutics
  • Aptose Biosciences
  • Marina Biotech
  • miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Synlogic, Inc.
  • OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Pharmaxis Ltd, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • RXi Pharmaceuticals

Key Segments:

By Drug:

  • Approved Drugs
  • Pegaptanib
  • Mipomersen
  • Eteplirsen
  • Pipeline Analysis

By Indication:

  • Ocular Diseases
  • Cancer
  • Diabetes
  • Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
  • Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
  • Spinal Muscular Atrophy
  • Others

By Application:

  • Basic Research
  • Genomics
  • Target Validation
  • Drug Discovery

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Middle East and Africa
  • Europe

