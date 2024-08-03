RPost Wins 2023 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Digital Transaction Management

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Innovation Award Winners Demonstrate Visionary and Top tier Tech that Separates Them in the Market. RPost, a leading provider of eSign, eSecurity and Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Software, has been awarded the prestigious “Innovator” award by Aragon Research, in the class of Digital Transaction Management (DTM). This follows Aragon Research’s earlier naming of RPost as a “Hot vendor” for DTM.

Aragon Research is a independent technology research and advisory organization established in 2011 by former Gartner Research Lead Analyst Jim Lundy. The firm every year perceives its pick of Innovators in a few innovation classes, as those Providers who have a top tier innovation or service that separates them in their particular business sectors.

“Winning this Innovator Award Honor affirms that we at RPost satisfy our manifesto: Leaders in Innovation. We realize persistent development is fundamental in a quick advancing innovation field and it’s basically in our DNA. Champions of Service. We realize our clients are searching for us to do more than provide ‘software-as-a-service’ yet rather, guide them on how they can capitalize on our services; we’re in tech, yet we’re truly in the service business. We’re Hanging around for You. We realize that each IT buyer wants, frequently more than anything, assurance that there will be friendly people prepared to help, with whatever is required, at whatever point – feedback that rouses our innovation leadership. This is RPost,” states RPost CEO Zafar Khan. “This is’ expectation’s, as we would see it, to be a world leader in innovation.”

“RPost, one of our ‘Hot Vendors in Digital Transaction Management, 2023’ is one of the DTM providers to watch,” announces Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “This acknowledgment approves their commitment to giving Organizations the apparatuses they need to embrace digital transformation, upgrade client encounters, and guarantee the security and protection of their digital interactions, not only for the ‘today’ but for organizations’ journey of continuous digital transformation into their future.”

for more information: https://rsign.com/news/rpost-wins-2023-aragon-research-innovation-award-for-digital-transaction-management

About RPost

RPost® is a global leader in electronic signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors.