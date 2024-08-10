Farahi Law Firm’s Commitment Shines at 2nd Annual Back-to-School Drive

Bakersfield, California, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Continuing its tradition of community support, Farahi Law Firm, in partnership with Trends Auto Body Shop, hosted the 2nd Annual Back-to-School Drive. Held on August 4, 2024, at 1:00 pm, the event brought Bakersfieldian families and community members together for a day of fun, celebration, and heartfelt giving. Building on the success of last year’s event, which warmed the hearts of many in Bakersfield, this year’s drive further demonstrated the firm’s commitment to the community.

The location buzzed with energy as families arrived, eager to participate in the day’s activities. Attendees were welcomed by an inflatable bounce house for the kids, live music from a mariachi band, and the lively beats of a DJ. Children were happy to receive free haircuts and the limited edition Farahi Law Firm’s “We Fight for You” school supplies. The event’s highlight was the raffle generously provided by Farahi Law Firm, where Bakersfield residents won an array of exciting prizes, including bikes, Halo scooters, Groove headphones, Nintendo Switch consoles, and more.

Last year, Attorney Justin Farahi remarked, “Education is a cornerstone of empowerment, and we wanted to contribute to our community’s growth by supporting families in this meaningful way.” This sentiment continues to drive Farahi Law Firm’s growing tradition of back-to-school events. As this tradition continues this year, his efforts reflect this steadfast belief in the transformative power of education.

“Education is the pillar of empowerment, and we are dedicated to fostering our community’s growth by providing essential support to families. Ensuring the well-being of our community is our top priority. This event highlights our unwavering commitment to creating a brighter future for all,” said Atty. Justin Farahi.

The 2024 Back-to-School event’s success was due to the collective efforts of volunteers, staff, and the enthusiastic community. Farahi Law Firm truly appreciates all the volunteers who joined in this successful event.