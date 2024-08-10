SJ Auctioneers’ Online-Only Black Americana, Jewelry, Silver & Toys Auction, August 18th, is Loaded with Nearly 300 Lots

Brooklyn, NY, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — A group of 12 repousse sterling silver goblets from A.G. Schultz in Baltimore, a pair of Cartier multi-gemstone 18kt gold interchangeable bar cufflinks, and two spectacular Tiffany & Company sterling silver flatware sets will headline SJ Auctioneers’ online-only Black Americana, Jewelry, Silver & Toys auction slated for Sunday, August 18th.

The auction, starting at 6 pm Eastern time, features nearly 300 lots of items by famous designers and makers, such as Cartier, Tiffany & Company, Judith Leiber, Herend, Hermes, Buccellati, Versace, J. E. Caldwell, David Yurman, Kirk & Son, Baccarat, Georg Jensen, Swarovski, Del Conte, Steuben, Lalique, Lebkuecher, Watrous Mfg. Co., K. Uyeda, Royal Doulton, Maitland-Smith, Stringray, Daum, Bvlgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Hasbro, Marx, Hasbro and Tootsie Toy.

Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers.com. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to the catalog is here:

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/336298_black-americana-jewelry-silver-and-toys/

No sooner had SJ Auctioneers closed the books on any further consignments than a spectacular collection of 25 fine jewelry items fell into their lap and they simply had to fold them into the sale. The items have pre-sale estimates of $2,500 at the low end up to $15,000 at the high end. The collection appears in the catalog as lot numbers 81951a through 81951y. Check them out.

Included in the new jewelry group is a solid 18kt white gold Bvlgari Astrale Cerchi necklace; an 18kt yellow gold and enamel mythical dragon bracelet; a Bvlgari 18kt yellow gold and stainless-steel Pisces zodiac sign pendant; an 18kt yellow gold ring with undeniable retro charm by Maison Chaumet; and an 18kt yellow gold 1.64-carat diamond and Tahitian pearl statement ring.

Also in the group is a Chanel 18kt yellow gold pearl trio ring with a domed band; a Piaget Possession 18kt yellow gold necklace, 36 inches long; an 18kt white gold 4.30-carat diamond bracelet; a bold Chopard 18kt white gold 1.0-carat diamond heart ring; a Cartier Panthre 18kt yellow gold Chalcedony Vedra ring; and a vintage Patek Philippe Gobbi-Milan square watch.

The gorgeous set of twelve repousse sterling silver goblets by A. G. Schultz of Baltimore could easily end up being among the list of top lots. Each goblet stands just over 6 ½ inches tall and the group has a combined weight of more than 80 troy oz. The pre-sale estimate is $12,000-$14,000.

The 86-piece Tiffany & Co. sterling silver Faneuil flatware service is a rare fish set, with 12 sterling handle fish knives and 8 ½ inch all sterling fish forks. The estimate is $6,500-$8,000. The 75-piece Tiffany & Co. sterling silver Flemish flatware set features 12 knives, forks, salad forks, teaspoons, cream spoons and butter spreaders, plus three other pieces (est. $5,600-$6,500).

The pair of Cartier multi-gemstone 18kt gold interchangeable bar cufflinks with the original box contains lapis, malachite and more. The cufflink top is 23mm by 5 mm (est. $4,000-$7,500). Also, a David Yurman 18kt necklace pendant enhancer charm Albion turquoise with diamonds, the turquoise being 14mm, boasts 18kt yellow gold with pave diamonds (est. $2,500-$3,500).

Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces will include a 14kt 1940s-era late Art Deco men’s (or unisex) link bracelet consisting of elongated curved links in groups of three, connected by pairs of shorter links (est. $4,000-$5,500); and a mid-century, retro style diamond and ruby pendant (or brooch), co-centered by a ruby and diamond cluster with accents (est. $3,000-$4,500).

Black Americana is wildly popular with collectors, and this auction (like others conducted by SJ Auctioneers) is loaded with many fine examples. These include a tin poster advertising sign for Aunt Jemima Pancake Flour, made by Aunt Jemima Mills Co. (St. Louis, Mo.). The sign, with a great Aunt Jemima graphic, measures 12 inches by 9 inches (est. $100-$1,000).

Other lots of Black Americana include a cast-iron Aunt Jemima bank, 11 inches tall (est. $90-$1,000); a 1920 Aunt Jemima pictorial review, 14 inches by 11 inches (est. $50-$1,000); a folk art eye doll with baby doll (est. $50-$1,000); an Aunt Jemima porcelain teapot with lid (est. $60-$1,000); a girl eating watermelon figurine (est. $50-$1,000); a porcelain chef head (est. $50-$100); and salt and pepper shakers, soap holders, thimbles and figurines/magnets.

The toys category will be led by a pair of circa 1964-1969 GI Joe figures by Hasbro, one an Action Marine 7700 figure and the other an Action Pilot 7800 figure, both with the original box and in very good condition considering their age (each est. $500-$750); and a Marx tin litho wind-up Amos ‘n’ Andy Fresh Air toy taxi that works, made in Japan (est. $350-$500).

Other toys will feature a Tootsie Toy Midgets 0510 set of eight toy cars and trucks from 1930 in the original box (est. $300-$500); a vintage circa 1964 Hasbro Talking GI Joe doll and footlocker with accessories and Army manual (est. $250-$500); a group of 24 vintage Agglo tin friction vehicles (est. $250-$500); a green and orange Nintendo Donkey Kong Jr. Game & Watch (est. $250-$500); a group of five 1930s Schoenhut (Philadelphia) Pinn Family dolls (est. $300-$450); and a Lionel Authorized Dealer die-cast car, 5 inches long (est. $250-$500).

Decorative accessories will be led by a pair of sterling silver German decanter pair of pheasant figurines, each one 5 ½ inches long, weighing 3.420 gross ozt. and marked 800, in very good condition (est. $600-$800); and a Herend signed porcelain bunny rabbit figurine, 12 inches tall and 7 inches long and showing no apparent chips or cracks (est. $750-$2,500).

A like-new Judith Leiber convertible clutch bag, jade green and black, with a small-scale Karung snakeskin reptile leather exterior and gold-tone metal hardware, should bring $450-$500; while an Hermes flying chess for rattle box playing whip card horse tray petit, a traditional Chinese chess game derived from Britain’s Ludo, has an estimate of $150-$250.

SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping.

To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Black Americana, Jewelry, Silver & Toys auction scheduled for Sunday, August 18th, starting at 6 pm Eastern time, visit www.sjauctioneers.com.

