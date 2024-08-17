TenXer Labs Hosts Free Webinar on Digital Transformation in Field Applications Engineering (FAE)

San Francisco, CA, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — TenXer Labs, a pioneer in empowering semiconductor companies with solutions for streamlined IC exploration and evaluation, is excited to announce an exclusive webinar titled “Embrace the Future: Digital Transformation in Field Applications Engineering (FAE).” This virtual roundtable will take place on August 29, 2024, from 8:00 AM PST to 9:00 AM PST and will feature industry leaders discussing emerging trends, best practices, and strategies for leveraging digital tools to empower FAE teams in the digital age.

The field of Field Applications Engineering (FAE) is undergoing a seismic shift as the digital revolution transforms customer behavior. Increasingly, customers are turning to online research, self-service tools, and remote interactions. To remain relevant and successful, FAE teams must embrace digital transformation.

“We are thrilled to host this webinar for FAE Directors, Managers, and Team Leads,” said Sridhar Joshi, CEO of TenXer Labs. “This event is designed to provide invaluable insights into how FAE teams can adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.”

What You’ll Gain:

Explore emerging trends and technologies transforming the FAE landscape, including:

The rise of online customer research and self-service tools

The increasing importance of digital content (webinars, demos, white papers)

The growing emphasis on remote customer support and collaboration

The power of data analytics to optimize customer interactions

Learn best practices for FAE teams to adapt and thrive in a digital world, including:

Developing the necessary skills for success in a digital environment

Effectively leveraging digital tools to engage customers

Striking a balance between traditional in-person engagement and digital support

Measuring the effectiveness of digital FAE initiatives

Gain insights from industry leaders and real-world case studies showcasing successful implementations of digital FAE strategies.

Target Audience:

This roundtable is designed for FAE Directors, Managers, and Team Leads looking to navigate the digital transformation of the FAE role and equip their teams for future success.

Why Attend?

The digital revolution is fundamentally changing the way customers interact with technology. This roundtable will equip you, as an FAE leader, with the knowledge and strategies needed to adapt your team’s approach and stay ahead of the curve. Get ready to be inspired!

Registration:

https://tenxerlabs.com/resources/webinars/digital-transformation-in-field-applications-engineering-fae/

Event Details:

Date: August 29, 2024

August 29, 2024 Time: 8:00 AM PST – 9:00 AM PST

8:00 AM PST – 9:00 AM PST Duration: 1 Hour

About TenXer Labs:

TenXer Labs empowers semiconductor companies with solutions for streamlined IC exploration and evaluation, accelerating design-ins and market reach. Disrupting hardware validation with live, 24×7 remote labs, TenXer Labs introduces LiveBench, a cloud platform that provides 24/7 access to real hardware labs. This innovation transforms the landscape of IC exploration and evaluation for both semiconductor manufacturers and system designers, moving away from the limitations of simulations and emulations for validating hardware.