The Importance of Having a Good Lawyer From New Mexico Criminal Law Office When Charged with DUI in New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Facing a DUI charge can be a daunting experience, and the legal consequences can be severe, including hefty fines, license suspension, and even jail time. New Mexico Criminal Law Offices emphasizes the crucial need for individuals charged with DUI to secure the services of an experienced and competent attorney to navigate these challenging waters.

In Albuquerque, the trend follows the rest of the country. In 2011, there were 353 total traffic fatalities, 34 percent of which were alcohol-related. This percentage has been declining fairly steadily in the past 30 years when roughly 65 percent of traffic deaths were alcohol-related, but it is still far higher than is acceptable.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) laws in New Mexico are stringent, reflecting the state’s commitment to road safety. The penalties for DUI offenses vary based on the severity of the charge and any prior convictions, ranging from misdemeanor to felony charges. First-time offenders can face up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, and mandatory community service, while repeat offenders face progressively harsher penalties, including extended jail time and larger fines.

“A DUI conviction can have long-lasting impacts on a person’s life, affecting their employment, finances, and personal freedom,” said Jack Mkhitarian, Owner at New Mexico Criminal Law Offices. “Having a knowledgeable lawyer by your side can make a significant difference in the outcome of your case.”

An experienced DUI attorney understands the complexities of DUI laws and the nuances of the legal system. They can challenge the validity of the traffic stop, the administration and results of sobriety tests, and the handling of evidence. A skilled lawyer can also negotiate with prosecutors to reduce charges or secure alternative sentencing options, such as diversion programs or treatment plans, which can mitigate the impact of a DUI charge.

New Mexico Criminal Law Offices offers comprehensive legal representation for DUI cases, focusing on building a robust defense strategy tailored to each client’s unique circumstances. Their team is dedicated to protecting clients’ rights and ensuring that they receive a fair trial.

“Every case is different, and our approach is to thoroughly investigate all aspects of the DUI charge to provide the best possible defense,” added Jack. “We are committed to achieving the most favorable outcomes for our clients, whether through dismissal of charges, reduced penalties, or alternative sentencing.”

If you or a loved one is facing charges in New Mexico, it’s crucial to seek legal counsel immediately. At New Mexico Criminal Law Offices, we provide a free initial consultation to discuss your case and outline your legal options. The firm can assist with a wide range of criminal charges, including:

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website or call (505) 200-2982.