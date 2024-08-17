Atlanta Speedwerks Hosts Successful Car Shows With Community in Mind

GAINESVILLE, GA, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Atlanta Speedwerks was first opened in 2014 with a dream to provide shop support to clients. Founder Todd Lamb spent decades in the professional racing industry, giving him some insight into European vehicles. Since that time, he has built a strong focus on giving back to the Gainesville, GA community. He has turned his focus to hosting car shows, encouraging other local businesses to engage, and providing services to a wide variety of customers in the area.

The shop started with just Todd and his mechanic in a 5,000 square foot space and has quickly advanced to a shop with more than 20,000 square feet and multiple mechanics and services available. The shop specializes in European vehicles such as Porsche, BMW, Audi, VW, Mercedes and Mini and also does work on domestic and Asian vehicles, providing everything from basic maintenance to complex repairs. They’ve earned their place as the No. 1 European repair shop in the area.

Atlanta Speedwerks is renowned for high-performance vehicle service and repair within many of the most popular European brands.

Recently, they hosted three separate car shows at the shop, which were open to all of Hall county and the Gainesville community. Lamb is incredibly proud of the connections Atlanta Speedwerks has established in the community, noting the shop will host another car show on August 24 which will feature a charity raffle.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish in the community,” Lamb said. “These car shows are a fantastic opportunity to come together with other car lovers that share similar passions with us. We can celebrate the vehicles, showcase our expertise, and build a community of like-minded people. It’s a delight to have everyone come out for these shows, and it’s an inspiring way to bring people together in the community.”

Lamb said local businesses from the Chamber of Commerce and BNI groups are always welcome to set up a display for free. This is just one way they focus on the community, driving togetherness through their establishment.

Atlanta Speedwerks is known for quality services and is highly acclaimed for proficiency with Porsche vehicles. The company promises a positive experience no matter what your needs are, and they offer a wide variety of services. Their specialty toward Porsche lies in an extensive background and familiarity with the brand, but they have a great foundation and history with other European, domestic and Asian models as well.

Atlanta Speedwerks offers comprehensive repair and maintenance services for European cars, as well as Asian and domestic vehicles. They strive to ensure every car is performing at its best when it leaves their shop. The technicians are highly skilled and trained to give you the best possible care for your car.

You can learn more about Atlanta Speedwerks from their website at https://www.atlspeedwerks.com/. You can also contact them directly to learn more about their services, community events, or scheduling an appointment for your vehicle’s needs.