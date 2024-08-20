U.S. Resilient Flooring Market To Boost Due To Rising Awareness Regarding Insulation

U.S. Resilient Flooring Industry Overview

The U.S. resilient flooring market size was valued at USD 21.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Rising awareness regarding insulation, owing to increasing energy costs and growing importance for energy conservation is expected to drive the market growth.

The surging demand for flooring in the construction industry and the demand for insulation are expected to boost industry growth. The increased availability of innovative construction solutions with attributes, such as low maintenance and high durability, is anticipated to impact the market favorably.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Resilient Flooring Market

The U.S. accounts for highest consumption in terms of volume. This can be attributed to the high penetration of the product in the residential sector, with an increasing number of single-family houses as well as the strengthening of residential replacement market across the country.

Technological advancements in the production of vinyl products have provided the manufacturers with an ability to develop realistic tiles duplicating natural looks of other flooring products such as stone and wood. Furthermore, manufacturers offer customized products having decorative and unique looks that are unavailable in different flooring types.

The market for resilient flooring is highly competitive in nature and companies can grab a larger share of the market only by innovating products they have and by further developing new products. Majority of the companies in the market spend a significant amount of money on R&D to develop new products that will be better than any other product available in the market.

The NSF/ANSI 332 Sustainability Assessment Standard for Resilient Floor Coverings offers means to evaluate the sustainability profile of resilient floor coverings, which aids in providing a thorough communication of information which is accurate, accurate, and not misleading about the social and environmental aspects associated with the production and use of resilient floor coverings

Browse through Grand View Research’s Category Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

• The global torque converter market size was estimated at USD 7.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by the surging demand for passenger and luxury vehicles globally.

• The global HDPE and LLDPE geomembrane market size was estimated at USD 1.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period as HDPE and LLDPE geomembranes are used as solution ponds and heap leach pads to provide containment control in the mining industry.

U.S. Resilient Flooring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. resilient flooring market on the basis of product and end use:

U.S. Resilient Flooring Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Luxury Vinyl Tiles

• Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile

• Linoleum

• Cork

• Rubber

U.S. Resilient Flooring End-use Outlook (Volume Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Residential

• Commercial

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

List of Players of U.S. Resilient Flooring Market

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

• Tarkett S.A.

• Gerflor

• Polyflor Ltd

• Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

• Beaulieu International Group

• Trelleborg AB

• Forbo Flooring Systems

• Interface, Inc.