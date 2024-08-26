Vehicle Electrification Market 2030 – The Government Incentives Boosting Electric Vehicle Adoption

Vehicle Electrification Market Growth & Trends

The global vehicle electrification market size is expected to reach USD 187.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is witnessing tremendous growth owing to several benefits such as reduced vehicle weight, higher fuel efficiency, improved driving comfort, and safety features in an electric vehicle.

The increasing conventional fossil fuel prices and rising electric vehicle sales are prompting the electrification of automobiles. The increasing customer demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, stringent emission rules, and growing environmental concerns are all expected to drive the growth of the market for vehicle electrification.

The vehicle generally uses diesel or electricity as its power source. However, due to the growing environmental concerns over carbon emissions and rising crude oil prices. Governments of the countries such as India, China, and the U.S. are pivoting toward complete vehicle electrification. It encourages heavy investments from the government and private entities that are used for the development of electric vehicles and their infrastructure. These factors are further driving the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Vehicle Electrification Market

The electric system is replacing several hydraulic or mechanical systems in a vehicle. For instance, hydraulic power steering is replaced with electric power steering, mechanical or hydraulic pumps are replaced with electric pumps, etc. Furthermore, vehicle electrification decreases reliance on oil, which is a finite resource. All of these factors are projected to drive the global vehicle electrification market.

Clean energy generation in such vehicles has a significant environmental impact since it decreases harmful emissions from tailpipes and the power grid. Additionally, the electrification process incurs fewer operating costs and requires low maintenance as it eliminates the use of lubricant or coolant in the vehicle. The mechanical integration through electrification enhances overall functioning and efficiency, which is expected to drive the market further during the forecast period.

Vehicle Electrification Market Report Highlights

The electric vacuum pump segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 13.3% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period. Technological developments are being carried out in the automotive industry to save fuel, gaining prominence due to increased engine energy efficiency.

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and micro-hybrid vehicle segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 58.5% in 2022. Technological advancements in the automotive industry have led to the introduction of battery electric vehicles.

The EPS segment is chosen with a higher preference between end-users than other steering systems because of many advantages such as energy economy, decreased mechanical complications, and the ability to simply adjust and simpler interface

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.2% in 2022 owing to the growing large-scale adoption of vehicle electrification methods in the automobile sector.

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Turret System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Land, Naval), By Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control), By Type (Manned, Unmanned), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vehicle Type (Pick Up Truck, Vans), By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database