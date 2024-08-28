Restorative Dentistry Market Overview: Insights into Patient-Centric Approaches

Restorative Dentistry Market Growth & Trends

The global restorative dentistry market size is anticipated to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc., The growth of the restorative dentistry market is attributed to the improved quality of services offered and the availability of large patient pool. Moreover, innovation in implants & prosthetics, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growth of dental tourism is expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the dental market in 2020. According to the WHO guidelines, viral infection mainly spreads through the eyes, nose, and mouth which makes it difficult for the dentist to operate on patients during such times. Routine cleaning, orthodontic procedures, preventive therapies, and oral examinations that do not involve pain management were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic thus negatively impacting the restorative dentistry market.

Access the Restorative Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Restorative Materials, Implants), By End-use (Dental Hospitals, Dental Labs, Research And Teaching Institutes), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Technological advancement such as guided tissue regeneration with CAM/CAD software solutions, computer-aided implant dentistry, and digital radiography has improved the accuracy of restorations. The new equipment and composite materials have attracted the patient for treatment and resulted in better health outcomes and higher satisfaction along with timeliness of dental treatment. Thus, advanced technology is anticipated to boost the restorative dentistry market.

The lack of reimbursement may affect the market. The reimbursement policies for the dental structure including restorative dentistry is limited. Patients must bear out-of-pocket expenditure that is included with dental procedures thus, patient mainly ignores and delay their dental treatments due to huge expenses. Dental procedures such as composite bonding, implants, and cosmetic contouring require highly skilled lab technicians and professionals. Thus, dental procedures are very costly in many countries. This factor may hamper the market growth.

Order your free sample copy of “Restorative Dentistry Market Report 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Restorative Dentistry Market Report Highlights

By product, the restorative material segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to rising disposable income and growing awareness regarding the benefits of oral health

Based on the end-use, dental hospitals and clinics had the highest market share in 2022 as the number of standalone clinics is expected to grow due to more dentists in emerging areas.

Europe is expected to maintain its lead in the restorative dentistry market owing to technological advancements, an increase in patients opting for cosmetic procedures, and a rising oral disease burden in the restorative dentistry market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The major market players are strengthened due to service quality and expertise in carrying out complicated restorative dentistry procedures. There are very few companies manufacturing transplant devices, and others offer topical products like gels, serums, and lotions. For instance, Dentsply Sirona established a new strategic business unit lab “Dentsply Sirona Lab” for its lab customers. Some of the key players in the global restorative dentistry market are:

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Septodont Holding

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

COLTENE Holding AG

GC Corporation

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter