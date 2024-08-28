Automotive Lidar Market Growth Prospects: Focus on Research and Development

Automotive LiDAR Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive LiDAR market size is expected to reach USD 942.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surging acceptance of automobile safety application arenas and sophisticated technology incorporations in automobile driving automation are expected to boost the market growth. The increasing acceptance for semi-autonomous and autonomous cars in the years to come is further anticipated to bolster the market growth.

The market can be categorized, based on application types, into Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & autonomous cars. The ADAS application segment is further segregated into Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The ADAS application segment is expected witness a significant growth, owing to the surging incorporation of forward-collision avoidance systems.Adaptive cruise control (ACC) is adiscretionary cruising choice for automobiles that robotically modifies the vehicle speed to retain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.The rising adoption of these systems in autonomous and semi-autonomous cars at various levels of automation is expected to draw huge ventures from the key participants, thus driving the regional market demand in the years to come.

In October 2016, Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) acquired Innoluce BV (The Netherlands), a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Nijmegen. Infineon says it would develop chip components for high-performance LiDAR systems by utilizing Innoluce’s patented technology. This acquisition is expected to establish Infineon’s strong foothold as one of the automotive safety technologies vendors.

Automotive LiDAR Market Report Highlights

Based on the application, the global automotive LiDAR market is segmented into ADAS and autonomous cars. The ADAS segment is further sub-segmented into automatic emergency braking (AEB) and adaptive cruise control (ACC).

The autonomous cars segment is estimated to register the healthy growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving vehicles.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.9% in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid growth over the forecast period. Advancements in LiDAR technology, such as the development of solid-state LiDAR and the miniaturization of sensors, are driving market growth in the region.

Key Automotive LiDAR Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the automotive LiDAR market is dynamic and characterized by a mix of established players, innovative startups, and new entrants. Major automotive OEMs and technology companies are increasingly investing in the vertical integration of LiDAR technology, aiming to have more control over the supply chain and differentiate their offerings. Partnerships and collaborations between LiDAR suppliers, automotive OEMs, and technology companies are becoming more prevalent to drive the adoption and integration of LiDAR in the automotive industry. As the technology matures, differentiation through software capabilities, manufacturing scalability, and integration expertise is becoming increasingly important in automotive LiDAR market.

Key Automotive LiDAR Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the automotive LiDAR market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Innoviz Technologies

LeddarTech Inc.

KUBOTA Corporation

Quanergy Solutions, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Teledyne Geospatial

Valeo

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

