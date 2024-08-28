Global Telecom Tower Power System Market Expected to Surpass USD 7,987.8 Million by 2034, Growing at 6.7% CAGR

The global telecom tower power system market is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion in 2022. Demand for these systems is projected to remain strong over the forecast period, fueled by growing investments in the electronics and telecommunications sectors. By 2034, the market is anticipated to grow to USD 7,987.8 million, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034, generating approximately USD 4,518.9 million in 2024.

Telecom tower power systems are essential infrastructure that ensures an uninterrupted power supply to telecommunication towers, enabling continuous network operation, particularly in areas where grid power is unreliable or unavailable.

The rising demand for telecom tower power systems corresponds with the growth of telecom tower networks in recent years. This increase is primarily driven by substantial investments and the expansion of new telecom infrastructure projects, especially in developing countries.

Key Takeaways from Telecom Tower Power System Market Study:

Outdoor telecom tower power systems are projected to hold over 54% of the global market share in 2021, supported by the availability of superior configurations.

The diesel generator + battery segment is set to hold over 41% of the market share as a power source by 2031-end, supported by investments into renewable energy systems.

The U.S. will remain a primary market, backed by rising demand from the energy sector. It is expected to account for over 86% of the demand registered in North America in 2021.

The markets in India and China are set to surge at CAGR of approximately 8% and 7% over the coming decade.

Russia is emerging as a key market in Europe, with a valuation of over US$ 154.5 Million in 2021, driven by presence of massive telecom infrastructure network.

Competition Outlook

The global telecom tower power system market is highly competitive with the presence of several leading players. These companies are striving to engage in partnerships and collaborations with local telecom providers to enhance their presence in emerging countries. They are also focusing on gaining funds from government bodies to improve or replace existing telecom towers. Such initiatives would not only help them provide smooth connections to consumers but also enhance power system capabilities.

A handful of companies are investing huge sums in research and development activities to come up with novel power systems with eco-friendly features. They are focusing on complying with strict government norms mandating the use of environmentally friendly raw materials to reduce emissions.

Industry Updates

In June 2024, France-based Schneider Electric, a key digital transformation firm, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petra Engineering Industries. The latter is a reputed HVAC equipment manufacturer. This MoU is anticipated to accelerate digital transformation in Jordan.

In July 2023, the OceanStor Dorado All-flash Storage launched by China-based Huawei Technologies bagged significant industry recognition. It became the world’s first data storage product to be awarded the DEKRA Certificate for ISO14067 carbon footprint compliance.

In March 2023, United States-based General Electric announced its plan to assign over USD 450 million to improve its current manufacturing facilities in the United States.

In March 2023, Switzerland-based ABB entered into a strategic partnership with Direct Energy Partners (DEP). DEP is a digital technology start-up focused on boosting the adoption of direct current (DC) microgrids.

Key Companies Profiled:

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric

Indus Towers Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Vertiv

STMicroelectronics NV

Bharti Infratel Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc

Industry Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Outdoor Telecom Power System

Indoor Telecom Power System

By Power Source:

Diesel Generator

Diesel Generator + Battery

Renewable Energy Solar Wind Turbine Biomass



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

