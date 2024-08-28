Global Dengue Fever Treatment Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Reach USD 5435.25 Million by 2033

The global dengue fever treatment market is poised for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a dramatic increase from USD 877.82 million in 2023 to an astounding USD 5435.25 million by 2033. This significant growth, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%, reflects the escalating prevalence of dengue fever and underscores the urgent need for innovative and effective treatment solutions.

Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, is marked by severe flu-like symptoms and has become one of the most widespread mosquito-borne diseases globally. Affecting over 400 million individuals annually, dengue fever presents a substantial public health challenge. While traditionally prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions, the disease is now increasingly reported in temperate areas due to climate change and heightened global travel.

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever. Management of the disease relies on supportive care, including rest, hydration, and medications to alleviate fever and pain. In severe cases, patients may require hospitalization for intravenous fluids and blood transfusions to address complications.

The projected growth in the dengue fever treatment market highlights the critical need for advancements in both supportive care and the development of targeted therapies. As global incidence rates continue to rise due to environmental changes and increased mobility, the healthcare industry faces an urgent call to action to tackle this growing concern.

The Market Growth is being driven by a Number of Factors, Including:

Increasing incidence of dengue fever

Rising awareness of dengue fever and its treatment options

Growing government and private investments in dengue fever research and development

Development of new and more effective dengue fever treatments

Key Takeaways from the Dengue Fever Treatment Market Report:

The global dengue fever treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2023 to 2033.

The market growth is being driven by a number of factors, including increasing incidence of dengue fever, rising awareness of dengue fever and its treatment options, growing government and private investments in dengue fever research and development, and development of new and more effective dengue fever treatments.

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Emerging trends in the dengue fever treatment market:

There is a growing interest in the development of new antiviral drugs for the treatment of dengue fever. A number of pharmaceutical companies are currently developing antiviral drugs that target different stages of the dengue virus life cycle.

There is also a growing interest in the development of vaccines for the prevention of dengue fever. A number of pharmaceutical companies are currently developing vaccines that target all four serotypes of the dengue virus.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is becoming increasingly common in the dengue fever treatment market. AI and ML are being used to develop new diagnostic tools, predict disease outbreaks, and personalize treatment plans.

The dengue fever treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The increasing incidence of dengue fever and the growing awareness of its treatment options are driving the market growth. The development of new and more effective dengue fever treatments is also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Market Competition:

Key players in the Dengue Fever Treatment Market are Mylan N.V, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Fresenius Kabi USA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ABIVAX, Aurobindo Pharma, Baxter, EMERGEX VACCINES, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited among other global players.

In March 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the approval of its TAK-003 dengue vaccine candidate by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), currently under investigation for preventing any outbreaks in individuals aged 4 to 60. The company also intends to apply for regulatory approvals in Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand through 2021.

In December 2021, Kao Corporation announced the launch of a campaign to reduce the spread of dengue fever. Kao used its original technology to develop similar products as part of the initiative. Kao distributed 80,000 units of the product in partnership with the Thai Ministry of Public Health and donated 6.5 Million Thai baht to the Ministry in total, which includes the items. In addition, the initiative enhanced the demonstration and research efforts as well as raised overall awareness of Dengue disease.

Key Segments Profiled in the Dengue Fever Treatment Industry Survey:

Type:

Drug

Vaccines

Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

End-User:

Hospital

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

