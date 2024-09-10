Global Poultry Keeping Machinery Market Set to Reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 4% CAGR

Posted on 2024-09-10 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Poultry Keeping Machinery Market
Poultry Keeping Machinery Market

The poultry keeping machinery market is on a strong growth trajectory, valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2023. It is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2033, reaching an impressive USD 7.7 billion by 2033.

This growth is driven by the global expansion of fast-food and restaurant chains, supported by a steadily increasing world population. The rising demand for poultry products, due to the convenience of dining out and the affordability of poultry as a protein source, has significantly contributed to this trend. Poultry’s versatility and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred choice for many foodservice outlets.

As poultry continues to be a top choice for affordable protein, demand for chicken products is expected to remain strong. This ongoing trend is set to drive further growth in the poultry keeping machinery market, which caters to a wide range of needs from households to fast-food chains and restaurants.

To meet the increasing global consumption of chicken, there is a growing need for diverse poultry keeping equipment. This equipment is crucial for ensuring the healthy and efficient production of chickens and eggs, further propelling the market’s expansion.

Country-wise Analysis: Poultry Keeping Machinery Market

United States: Growing Adoption of Advanced Machinery Drives Market Growth

The outlook for the Poultry Keeping Machinery Market in the United States is promising, characterized by the increasing deployment of advanced poultry machinery, including automated egg collectors and broiler harvesters. This technological advancement is poised to be a significant driver of market growth within the U.S.

As a result of these innovations, the demand for healthy dietary products is anticipated to witness a substantial upswing, particularly in the realm of chicken products. Recognized as an economical source of protein, chicken products are expected to experience a notable surge in demand. Consequently, there is a growing need for improved infrastructure and facilities to effectively manage poultry, meeting the evolving demands of the market.

Unlock Comprehensive Insights—Read the Full Report Today!

China: Novel Technologies Propel Poultry Farm Equipment Demand

China presents a highly lucrative market for poultry keeping machinery, with the rising implementation of novel technologies creating compelling growth opportunities for poultry farm equipment manufacturers. Key drivers in this context include an increase in household income, shifts in food consumption patterns, and changing consumer preferences favoring value-added foods.

Notably, livestock production holds a substantial share of China’s total agricultural output. The widespread adoption of technology for poultry farm equipment, coupled with the emergence of new market entrants offering innovative products, underscores the extensive use of poultry keeping machinery in China. The market’s growth potential is further accentuated by these factors, positioning China as a prominent player in the global poultry keeping machinery market.

Key Players:

  • Valco Companies, Inc.
  • Vencomatic Group
  • TEXHA PA LLC
  • Petersime NV
  • HAMex-GmbH
  • Big Dutchman International GmbH
  • Jansen Poultry Equipment
  • Ziggity Systems, Inc.
  • A.P. POULTRY EQUIPMENTS
  • TECNO POULTRY EQUIPMENT Spa
  • Salmet

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

  • Feeding
  • Drinking
  • Climate Control
  • Incubator Equipment
  • Hatchery Equipment
  • Egg Collection, Handling, and Management Equipment
  • Broiler Harvesting and Slaughtering
  • Residue and Waste Management
  • Others (Vaccinations, Floorings, Scales, Nests, Cages)

Bye End User:

  • Farm
  • Poultry Factory

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution