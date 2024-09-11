Gene Prediction Tools Market Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

Gene Prediction Tools Market Growth & Trends

The global gene prediction tools market size is anticipated to reach USD 457.2 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.57% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in research and development in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, along with advancements in genomics, is boosting the demand for personalized medicine and also increasing the prevalence of genetic disorders. In addition, funding, government initiatives, as well as the integration of AI and machine learning, are promoting the use of gene prediction tools. For example, in December 2022, the UK government announced an investment of around USD 190 million in genomics research to create an advanced healthcare system.

The increasing number of early diagnosis and genetic disorders are boosting the demand for gene prediction tools. These tools help identify genetic mutations linked to diseases, allowing for early diagnosis and better patient outcomes. For example, genetic disorders like muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, and some cancers can be managed more effectively with early genetic identification.

The report “Gene Prediction Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Software, Services), By Method (Empirical Methods, Ab Initio Methods), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly

Advancements in genomic technologies, such as bioinformatics, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) have transformed gene prediction. These technologies make it easier and more accurate to identify genes, leading to wider use of gene prediction tools. High-throughput sequencing technologies enable detailed analysis of entire genomes, generating large amounts of data that can be analyzed with advanced gene prediction algorithms. This helps healthcare providers tailor treatments for conditions like heart diseases, cancer, and rare genetic disorders.

Gene Prediction Market Report Highlights:

Based on type, the software segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 67.4% in 2023. The market is growing due to powerful computing abilities, integration with genomic technologies, easy-to-use interfaces, ongoing innovation, and diverse applications

Based on method, the empirical method segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 63.4% in 2023. The growth is due to their high accuracy and reliability, use of advanced technologies, wide range of applications in research and healthcare, and partnerships between academia and industry

Based on application, the drug discovery & development segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 66.7% in 2023. The importance of gene prediction tools lies in their ability to identify drug targets, improve the accuracy of drug development, and speed up the discovery process

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 41.8% in 2023. The region has strong regulations that support genomic research while maintaining ethical standards and patient safety

Order your free sample copy of “Gene Prediction Tools Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Gene Prediction Tools Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gene prediction tools market report based on type, method, application, end use, and region:

Gene Prediction Tools Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Software Services

Gene Prediction Tools Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Empirical Methods Ab Initio Methods Others

Gene Prediction Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Drug Discovery & Development Diagnostics Development Others

Gene Prediction End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Academic & Research Industrial

Gene Prediction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand Latin America Brazil Argentina MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



List of Key Players in the Gene Prediction Tools Market Include

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Techne

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins

GenScript

Danaher

MedGenome

Sino Biological

Syngene

Twist Bioscience

About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials, and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone:-1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com