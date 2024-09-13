Country Star Sydney Lett’s Single “Wilder Dreams” Takes to The Open Road

Sydney is currently working on new music with Nashville writer/producer Danny Rader. Rader is the 2016 ACM ‘Specialty Musician of the Year’ award winner; a six-time CMA ‘Specialty Instrument’ Award winner and three-time Guitar Award winner.

About the Song: “Wilder Dreams” is a peek into Lett’s memories of herself as a young woman yearning to search and discover more of herself and for herself. The belief that just down the road there is more out there yet to be discovered and a woman who knows what she wants and doesn’t need a roadmap to find it.

Track Details:

Title: Wilder Dreams

Wilder Dreams Artist: Sydney Lett

Sydney Lett Genre: Country

Country Sydney Lett’s Inspiration: Sydney’s musical journey is influenced by legends like Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, and Dolly Parton, whose music she grew up listening to with her grandfather. This new single continues her tradition of storytelling through music, focusing on themes of simplicity, love, and the beauty of ordinary life.

Lett’s “Wilder Dreams” release has been universally well received and showcases the singer’s musical acumen and undeniable vocal talents perfect for the genre.

Media and Fan Engagement: Fans and media can engage with Sydney Lett through her social media platforms, where she shares snippets of her life, music, and behind-the-scenes content. Her Instagram (@sydneylett) has been a hub for her followers, showcasing her love for her pets, her music, and her rural lifestyle.

Upcoming Performances: Sydney is set to perform “Wilder Dreams” live at several upcoming events, including local shows in North Carolina and potential appearances at major country music festivals. For the latest updates on her performances, visit sydneylett.com.

