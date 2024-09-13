Helena Modern Riviera featured in Visit Orlando’s “Magical Dining” presented by Orlando Health

Orlando, FL, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — It’s the most magical time of the year, and no, we aren’t talking about the holiday season.

Visit Orlando’s “Magical Dining” presented by Orlando Health is back, and ICON Park’s newest dining offering, Helena Modern Riviera is taking part in the record-breaking event for the first time.

Helena Modern Riviera’s modern Mediterranean menu, inspired by owner Jonathan Pluvinet’s experiences in the French Riviera, transports guests to the coasts of Italy, France and Spain without ever leaving Orlando. Now, guests can enjoy a 3-course, pre-fixed meal for only $40 per person during the “Magical Dining” promotion until Sept. 30.

Each guest can select one option from each of the following categories:

Appetizer Sicilian Arancini Homemade Hummus Americano Caeser Salad

Main Course Famous Moroccan Lamb Shank The Butterfly Burger Helena’s Baked Chicken Homemade Pistachio Pesto Gnocchi Miso Glazed Salmon Chef’s Fish of the Day

Dessert Chocolate Molten Cake Crème Caramel Crunch Vanilla Ice Cream



Guests also have the option to upgrade their meals with shrimp, lobster tail or skirt steak for an additional fee.

$1 of each meal will be donated to this year’s “Magical Dining” beneficiary, The Mustard Seed of Central Florida, which focuses on helping residents and families recover from hardships while minimizing environmental impact.

Designed with a fresh, coastal-chic vibe both indoors and out, Helena’s aesthetics invite relaxation and encourage the European tradition of al fresco dining with the addition of new contemporary, cozy lounging areas and a large outdoor dining patio.

Live entertainment is featured several nights each week, including lively Havana, Ibiza and Marrakech themed nights.

Reservations are recommended, but not required. To learn more about Helena Modern Riviera, visit https://helenamodernriviera.com/.

About Helena Modern Riviera

The newest concept of Atelier Dining Group, Helena Modern Riviera, serves contemporary, Mediterranean cuisine with an elevated touch, transporting guests to the coasts of France, Italy and Spain. The menu includes high-quality coastal dishes including salads, seafood, vegetarian options and more alongside handcrafted cocktails. Located at ICON Park in the heart of Orlando’s Entertainment District, Helena Modern Rivera provides a luxurious experience at an attainable price. To learn more, click here.

About ICON Park

ICON Park is a global leader in location-based entertainment in the most-visited destination in the U.S., attracting millions of guests each year with its unique collection of branded immersive experiences including attractions, restaurants, bars, live entertainment and shops.

ICON Park’s portfolio of 50+ tenants includes globally recognized brands that appeal to both families and adults. The destination encompasses multiple, world-famous entertainment attractions, over a dozen immersive restaurants and bars, nightly live music, and an extensive shopping and outdoor marketplace — all anchored under the brilliant lights of The Orlando Eye by Merlin Entertainments. Just a few of the famous brands that call ICON Park home include Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Darden’s Yard House, Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips, The Sugar Factory, Museum of Illusions, Shake Shack, Tin Roof, Uncle Julio’s and Build-A-Bear Workshop. Open 365 days a year, ICON Park’s continual roster of activities, nightly live music, and special events — plus free parking and no gate admission — make it a popular day and night choice for Orlando’s 74 million visitors and residents.

ICON Park is located at the epicenter of Orlando’s Entertainment District — with entrances on both International Drive and Universal Boulevard – and surrounded by 150+ hotels, world-famous theme parks, the second-largest convention center in the United States, and 1,000+ restaurants, attractions and retail outlets The area is further expanding with $5 billion in growth investments including Universal Orlando’s much-anticipated fourth theme park Epic Universe; $4 billion in new and expanding hotels, attractions, restaurants, convention space, entertainment venues and roadwork enhancements; hundreds of millions of dollars to further expand Orange County’s convention center; and a leg of the $1.75 billion high-speed rail line project, Brightline, which will directly link the I-Drive area to Orlando International Airport and the 50+ million passengers it serves annually.

ICON Park shares common ownership with 40 acres of adjacent hotel and retail properties and was developed by a partnership among New York City-based Flag Luxury Group LLC, Las Vegas-based Torino Companies, and Orlando-based Unicorp National Development.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit https://iconparkorlando.com.