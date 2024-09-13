Future Electronics Celebrates Lynn Cuevas’ 30th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is excited to announce the 30th work anniversary of Lynn Cuevas, Program Manager for Global Demand Creation Operations.

Lynn began her career at Future Electronics on August 24, 1994, as an RMA Clerk on a six-month temporary contract. Her hard work and adaptability soon led to a series of promotions, starting with her role as a Marketing Support Representative in 1999. Over the years, she has taken on various leadership positions, including MSR Manager in the Marketing department, Manager of Delivery Solutions in TSG Management, and Analyst in Worldwide Strategic Planning.

In January 2023, Lynn became Program Manager for Worldwide Engineering Operations, and in April 2024, she transitioned to her current role as Demand Creation Program Manager in Global Demand Creation Operations.

Reflecting on her 30 years with Future Electronics, Lynn shared, “I started at Future on a six-month temporary contract and could never have imagined I would still be here 30 years later. Over the years, I’ve worked in several different departments, both as an individual contributor and a manager. This helped me develop a diverse skill set and forge a career path I could have never envisaged back in 1994.”

Lynn added, “I’ve had the privilege of working with some great people from all over the world. I particularly enjoyed the opportunity to work out of our UK office for a few weeks. All in all, it has been quite an adventure, filled with challenges and changes, but I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished and look forward to continuing to work with our amazing team in the years to come.”

Lynn’s manager, Jacqueline Gruia-Gray, expressed her admiration for Lynn’s achievements: “Congratulations on this milestone achievement. Your dedication, hard work, and positive attitude have been invaluable to our team. Your contributions over the years have made a lasting impact, and I’m grateful to have you as part of our journey. Here’s to celebrating your achievements today and looking forward to all the great things yet to come. I am honored to have been your manager for 20 years. Thank you for being such a vital part of our success!”

Future Electronics congratulates Lynn on her remarkable 30-year journey, and looks forward to many more years of her leadership and expertise.

