Avenue5 Residential Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College, a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and Avenue5 Residential, a national multifamily property management company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, are excited to announce Avenue5 Residential as Remington College’s newest preferred employer partner1.

Avenue5 Residential manages more than 750 properties and 140,000 apartments for rent throughout the United States. The company’s purpose is to build brighter futures for all those they serve, offering comfortable homes for residents, property performance success for multifamily property owners, and career growth opportunities for associates.

Remington College offers Construction and Building Maintenance and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning programs at eight campuses in four states, so there are graduates ready to enter the field and serve residents in the properties managed by Avenue5 Residential.

“Partnering with Remington College as a preferred employer is an exciting opportunity for our company said Avenue5 Residential’s Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer Laurie Brashear. We are dedicated to fostering talent and empowering students and graduates to achieve their career aspirations. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to community engagement, workforce development, and hiring and mentoring skilled associates.” – Laurie Brashear, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer

The Construction and Building Maintenance diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in servicing, maintaining and operating a variety of equipment commonly found in residential and commercial facilities. Students will also learn how to maintain and repair facility infrastructure and mechanical equipment, such as carpentry, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 21 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Construction and Building Maintenance.

The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning diploma and degree programs at Remington College aim to prepare students for an entry-level position as an HVAC technician. The curriculum provides hands-on training and covers commercial HVAC systems, residential systems, commercial refrigeration systems, domestic appliances and cold-water AC, fundamental HVAC maintenance, and more.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 12 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning.

“As our preferred employer partnership program continues to grow, Avenue5 Residential exemplifies the type of company we are eager to connect our graduating students,” said Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5 is a full-service national multifamily property management company with over 140,000 units and 750 properties nationwide. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices in Dallas, Denver, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and greater Washington, D.C. Avenue5 has local experts based in key markets throughout the United States, including Northern California, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Nashville, Charlotte, Charleston, and Tampa. Avenue5 employs more than 3,500 associates.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

