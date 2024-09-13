Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024, Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain

yourPRstrategist proudly joins India Blockchain Summit as an official media partner.

NEW DELHI, India, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — The countdown has begun for the India Blockchain Summit 2024, set to take place on October 19, 2024, at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, India. Organized by Giakaa Capital, this highly anticipated event is poised to be a landmark moment in India’s journey towards becoming a global hub for blockchain technology.

At the heart of this summit is the visionary leadership of Omika Dubey, the driving force behind Giakaa Capital. She is not only shaping the future of India’s blockchain landscape but also uniting key stakeholders from government, investment, and startup ecosystems to accelerate India’s digital transformation.

Event Details

Date: October 19, 2024

Venue: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Registration: https://www.indiablockchainsummit.in/

This event is completely free to attend, with no ticket charge for all the delegates. Register for free delegate pass: https://www.indiablockchainsummit.in/delegate-pass

Uniting Government, Investors, and Startups

The India Blockchain Summit 2024 promises to bring together an unparalleled gathering of government officials, leading investors, and innovative startups. The event will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including:

Smt. Rama Devi Lanka — Director, Emerging Technologies | OSD, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana

Shri Suresh Khadakbhavi — CEO, Digi Yatra Foundation

Shri Nitin Mishra — CTO, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)

Shri Golok Kumar Simli — Principal Advisor & CTO Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India

Ms. Maya Sherman — Senior Innovation Officer, Embassy of Israel In India

Shri Dilip Chinoy — Chairman — Bharat Web3 Association, Former Secretary General at Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)

Shri Rajesh Dhuddu — Partner — Emerging Tech | One Consulting, PwC

Dr. Anuradha Bhatia — Head of Technology, India, Distinguished Engineer — Data, AI/ML, Standard Chartered Bank

Shri Karan Keswani — CEO, Bharatbox | Managing Director, Brinc

Shri Amit Mehra — Partner, Borderless Capital

Shri Prasanna Lohar — Founder, India Blockchain Forum | CIO, Diamante Blockchain

Shri Raj Kapoor — Founder, india Blockchain Alliance

Dr. Satya N Gupta — Chairman, Blockchain For Productivity Forum & more

Driving India’s Digital Revolution

With over 5,000 attendees expected, the summit will focus on pivotal sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, education, fintech & banking, logistics & supply chain, infrastructure, aerospace, and digital governance. The event aims to explore how blockchain technology can drive India’s ambition to become a global leader in digital innovation while fostering collaboration between government, industry, and startups.

Notable Partners Joining Forces

The event is bolstered by an impressive roster of partners who are committed to making India a global hub for blockchain technology. These include Government Blockchain Association, India Blockchain Alliance, Bharat Web3 Association, India Blockchain Forum, WICCI Emerging Tech Council, TiE Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Chandigarh, Blockchain For Productivity Forum, Digital Euro Association, European Crypto Initiative, India Accelerator, Borderless Capital, IIT Kanpur SIIC, IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre, IMI Kolkata, CIE IIIT Hyderabad, I-Venture — Indian School of Business (ISB), Atal Incubation Centre GGSIPU, iCREATE, iHub, Realtime Fund, ITU-APT Foundation of India, Blockchain Council, Silicon India, Coingape, Satcom Industry Association (SIA) India, Global Council for the Promotion of International Trade (GCPIT), Mithilanchal Chambers of Commerce & Industry Foundation (MICCI), Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) & more.

Summit Highlights

The India Blockchain Summit 2024 promises a range of exciting and insightful activities, including:

Keynote Addresses: From top government officials and industry leaders on the future of blockchain in India and its global impact.

From top government officials and industry leaders on the future of blockchain in India and its global impact. Panel Discussions: Engaging discussions on blockchain’s role in various sectors such as healthcare, digital governance, and financial inclusion.

Engaging discussions on blockchain’s role in various sectors such as healthcare, digital governance, and financial inclusion. Networking Opportunities: Connect with over 5,000 attendees, including policymakers, investors, and blockchain innovators.

Connect with over 5,000 attendees, including policymakers, investors, and blockchain innovators. Exhibition Showcase: Explore cutting-edge blockchain solutions and innovations from the exhibitors.

Explore cutting-edge blockchain solutions and innovations from the exhibitors. Main Stage Startup Pitches: Watch startups present their groundbreaking ideas to top investors and industry experts.

Watch startups present their groundbreaking ideas to top investors and industry experts. Special Sessions: Focused on women in blockchain, fostering inclusion, and diversity within the tech industry.

Why You Should Attend

The India Blockchain Summit 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone invested in the future of blockchain technology. Whether you’re a policymaker, investor, entrepreneur, or technologist, this summit offers unparalleled opportunities to connect, learn, and contribute to India’s digital revolution.

Key Statistics

Expected Attendance: Over 5,000 delegates

Livestream: 100,000+ viewers globally

Speakers: 40+ industry leaders, government officials, policy makers, and experts

Partners: 500+ blockchain companies, associations, and incubators

Startups: 250+ blockchain startups

Investment Opportunities: Potential investments exceeding $1 billion

Calling All Startups: Register for the Mainstage Pitch

Are you a startup with a game-changing blockchain solution? Don’t miss your chance to pitch your innovation on the mainstage in front of top investors and industry leaders. This is a unique opportunity to gain visibility, attract investment, and accelerate your growth.

To secure your spot at the Main Stage Startup Pitch, register now https://www.indiablockchainsummit.in/startup-pitch.

Showcase your products and services at the India Blockchain Summit 2024 by booking a booth. Engage directly with key decision-makers, network with industry leaders, and increase your brand’s visibility. Booth availability is limited. To secure your booth, book via India Blockchain Summit’s website.

About Giakaa Capital

At Giakaa Capital, the vision is to pioneer the future of digital public infrastructure through strategic investments in Blockchain technology. Committed to advancing solutions that pave the way for mass adoption, contributing to a sustainable future aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Official Channels

Website: https://www.indiablockchainsummit.in/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/indbsummit/

X: https://x.com/INDBSummit

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indbsummit/

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/INDBSummit

Contact

Omika Dubey

Organiser, India Blockchain Summit

Managing Partner, Giakaa Capital

omika@indiablockchainsummit.in

+91 74899 76927