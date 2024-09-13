Abul Basher Darji Foundation Provides Essential Relief to Flood-Affected Families in Cumilla, Feni, and Noakhali

DHAKA, Bangladesh, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Abul Basher Darji Foundation has launched a significant relief effort in response to the severe flooding that has devastated Bangladesh over recent weeks. With the relentless monsoon rains and overflowing rivers causing widespread destruction, the Foundation has stepped forward to provide crucial aid to more than 500 families across the hardest-hit areas, including Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, and surrounding districts. The floodwaters have displaced millions, inundating homes, destroying infrastructure, and leaving many in urgent need of basic necessities.

In this critical time of need, the Abul Basher Darji Foundation has distributed relief packages that include essential items such as rice, oil, lentils, and other vital supplies. These packages are designed to address immediate needs and provide some relief to those who have lost everything to the floodwaters. The Foundation’s intervention is particularly important in the most affected regions where floodwaters have rendered many roads impassable, significantly hindering rescue and relief efforts.

The flood has affected approximately 5.7 million people, with many remaining isolated due to the extensive damage to infrastructure. In response to the widespread displacement, around 470,000 people have sought refuge in over 3,500 shelters. The Foundation’s relief packages offer critical support to families living in these shelters, helping to ensure they have access to necessary nutrition and other essential supplies during this challenging period. The distribution of aid has been carried out with the support of local volunteers and community leaders who are working tirelessly to reach those in need.

The Foundation’s efforts are part of a larger coordinated response involving numerous organizations, including the army, air force, navy, and border guards, who are providing additional assistance in rescue and relief operations. The joint efforts aim to address the urgent needs of flood-affected populations and assist in the recovery process. Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, with many areas still submerged and the threat to crops and livelihoods continuing.

A spokesperson from the Abul Basher Darji Foundation emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting affected communities. “We are deeply committed to providing aid and assistance during this unprecedented crisis. Our focus is on delivering essential supplies to as many families as possible and supporting their recovery. The scale of this disaster requires a collective effort, and we are working closely with other organizations to maximize our impact.”

As the floodwaters slowly recede, the full extent of the damage becomes increasingly apparent. The long-term recovery process will require sustained support and resources. The Abul Basher Darji Foundation continues to seek donations and support to expand its relief efforts and provide ongoing assistance to those affected. Individuals and organizations interested in contributing to these efforts can contact the Foundation directly or visit their website for more information on how to help.

The Abul Basher Darji Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to humanitarian aid and community support. Through its various initiatives, the Foundation aims to alleviate suffering, provide immediate relief in times of crisis, and support long-term recovery efforts.