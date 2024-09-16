Tappet Market Analysis: Key Players and Competitive Landscape in 2024

Tappet Market Growth & Trends

The global tappet market size is expected to reach USD billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The automotive sector drives the market and remains the primary driver of the market. As global demand for automobiles continues to rise, particularly in emerging economies, there is a proportional increase in the need for engine components like tappets, also known as valve lifters or cam followers.

The rising transportation industry is witnessing growth due to rising per capita income leading to the demand for niche and luxury cars is also rising due to changing consumer preferences and interests. As a result, consumers are inclined toward vehicles with variations in shapes, automobile bodies, and styles. This has led to technological developments in the manufacturing of different types of vehicles, which, in turn, act as a growth driver for the transportation industry.

Moreover, continuous innovation and adoption of new automotive technology are driving the market growth. For instance, modern engines are increasingly adopting Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and cylinder deactivation technologies, which require more sophisticated and durable tappets. Apart from automotive applications, tappets are essential in various sectors, such as agricultural equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery like generators, and marine engines. Such industrial applications often require tappets that can endure heavy-duty operations and harsh environments, further boosting market growth.

Based on product, flat tappet is forecasted to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by cost-effectiveness and their crucial role within internal combustion engines and industrial applications.

Based on end use, light duty vehicles dominated the tappet market in 2023 with a revenue share of over 70%. The growth is attributed to modern light-duty vehicles, which are increasingly designed to meet stringent fuel efficiency and emissions standards.

North America is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This region has a robust automotive manufacturing base, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico collectively producing millions of vehicles annually.

Tappet Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tappet market based on product, end use, and region:

Tappet Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Flat Tappet

Roller Tappet

Tappet End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Duty Vehicle

Tappet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



List of Key Players in the Tappet Market

Eaton Corporation

NSK Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

Federal-Mogul LLC.

Rane Engine Valve Limited

Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co. Ltd.

AC Delco

TRW

Competition Cams, Inc.

SKF

