Global Market for Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Poised for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach USD 5,362.7 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.8%

The global market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors is on a significant growth trajectory. Estimated at USD 3,051.6 million in 2024, the market is forecasted to reach an impressive USD 5,362.7 million by 2034, with sales anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Following a revenue of USD 2,884.3 million in 2023, the market is expected to show a year-over-year growth of 5.8% in 2024.

Single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries by providing real-time measurement of critical parameters, including pH, dissolved oxygen, temperature, and conductivity. These disposable probes are designed for single-use applications, which eliminates the need for time-consuming sterilization and cleaning between production batches, maintaining the highest standards of sterility.

These sensors are especially valuable in bioreactors and other bioprocessing equipment that require precise monitoring of cell cultures and fermentation. Key applications include ensuring product quality in vaccine production, monoclonal antibody manufacturing, and other biologics. Their compatibility with existing bioprocessing systems and ease of integration make them indispensable across both research settings and large-scale production environments.

As the demand for biopharmaceuticals continues to rise globally, the need for efficient, sterile, and high-quality production methods is driving the adoption of single-use probes and sensors. By simplifying processes and reducing potential contamination risks, single-use probes and sensors are becoming the go-to choice for manufacturers aiming to streamline production and elevate product quality.

Here are some key industry highlights:

Rising Demand in Biopharmaceuticals

The growing biopharmaceutical sector, especially in biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and cell and gene therapies, heavily relies on single-use systems. Single-use probes and sensors are essential in maintaining process integrity, reducing cross-contamination risks, and ensuring high product quality.

Cost-Effective and Efficient Production

Single-use bioprocessing technologies minimize the need for sterilization and cleaning, cutting down on labor and production costs. This efficiency advantage has made single-use probes and sensors highly attractive to manufacturers aiming to streamline operations and improve production scalability.

Technological Advancements in Sensor Accuracy

Innovations in probe and sensor technologies, such as pH, temperature, pressure, and dissolved oxygen sensors, are enhancing the precision and reliability of single-use systems. These advancements help manufacturers monitor critical process parameters accurately, improving overall bioprocess control and quality assurance.

Regulatory Support for Single-Use Systems

Regulatory bodies like the FDA are increasingly supportive of single-use technologies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing due to their ability to reduce contamination risks. This regulatory encouragement has fueled industry adoption of single-use probes and sensors, especially in regions with stringent quality control standards.

Expanding Applications in Vaccine Production

The demand for single-use systems surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a notable impact on the adoption of single-use probes and sensors in vaccine production. The rapid scalability and flexibility of single-use systems made them instrumental in meeting vaccine production needs, and this trend continues to influence the market positively.

Environmental and Sustainability Challenges

Despite their benefits, single-use systems raise environmental concerns due to the generation of plastic waste. The industry is actively seeking sustainable solutions, such as recyclable or biodegradable materials, to address these issues, which may influence the market dynamics in the coming years.

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies

Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are witnessing a rise in investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This trend is driving the demand for single-use probes and sensors as local manufacturers adopt cost-effective, scalable, and efficient production processes.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Collaborations

Key players in the market are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships to enhance their technological capabilities and market reach. Many companies are investing in R&D to introduce innovative probes and sensors that meet evolving industry needs, thus intensifying competition.

The single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market is poised for continuous growth, with strong momentum from biopharmaceutical innovation, regulatory support, and expanding global demand. Addressing sustainability concerns will be a crucial focus, potentially reshaping the market’s future trajectory.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies in the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market are actively investing in the development of advanced, innovative products designed for enhanced reliability and efficiency. Many key players are also focusing on strategic collaborations and acquisitions to expand their geographic reach and strengthen market share.

Recent Industry Developments in the Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market:

November 2023: The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), an international trade association, released the 2023 Single-Use Manufacturing Component Quality Test Matrices (QTM), setting updated quality standards for single-use components.

May 2023: Qosina, a supplier of single-use components for OEMs, launched a new bioprocess components catalog featuring over 1,500 components, further broadening its offerings in the bioprocessing market.

