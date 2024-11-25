MRSA Treatment Market to Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2030, with Growth 4.3% of CAGR

The global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) treatment market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2030, according to a recent market survey by Future Market Insights (FMI). This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of MRSA infections, which have become a significant concern in both healthcare and community settings due to their resistance to standard antibiotics.

MRSA infections are known for their difficulty in treatment, as they are resistant to many commonly used antibiotics, including methicillin. As a result, there is a growing need for innovative and more effective treatment options. The market expansion is supported by the continued development of new antibiotics, as well as alternative therapies, aimed at combating this highly resistant bacteria.

Factors contributing to the market’s growth include rising rates of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), growing awareness about MRSA, and an increasing focus on developing advanced healthcare solutions. With MRSA infections posing a serious challenge in terms of treatment and management, healthcare systems worldwide are investing in research and development to develop novel antimicrobial treatments.

As antibiotic resistance continues to threaten global health, the MRSA treatment market is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges. The market’s growth highlights the urgent need for new, effective therapies that can better manage and prevent MRSA infections, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare burdens globally.

Key Factors Driving Growth

Prevalence of MRSA Infections: MRSA is responsible for serious infections such as sepsis, pneumonia, and skin and soft tissue infections, which are leading causes of hospitalization and morbidity. Antibiotic Resistance: The rise in antibiotic-resistant strains of Staphylococcus aureus necessitates the development and use of effective treatment options, driving demand for MRSA-specific therapies. Drug Class Dominance: Glycopeptides (like vancomycin) and oxazolidinones (like linezolid) are expected to account for over 75% of the market revenue due to their status as first-line treatments for MRSA infections.

Market Dynamics

Route of Administration : The intravenous (IV) route remains the preferred method for administering MRSA treatments, likely capturing more than half of the market share during the forecast period.

: The intravenous (IV) route remains the preferred method for administering MRSA treatments, likely capturing more than half of the market share during the forecast period. Indications: Skin and soft tissue infections are projected to dominate the market, expected to account for over 40% of revenue share.

Key Players

The key players are Pfizer, Inc., Allergan Plc., Johnsons & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble, Merck & Co., Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Fresenius Kabi LLC, Sandoz Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ltd., Mylan N. V., Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Durata Therapeutics Inc., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Debiopharm International S.A., Cardinal Health, Amazon Inc., Herbal Intervention, LLC, 3M ESPE Dental Products, Patterson Dental Supply Inc., The Kroger Company, Crown Laboratories, Inc., Atlantic Biologicals Corp., Bio-Germ Protection LLC and Apollo Health and Beauty Care

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) treatment market are moderately competitive by nature, with a presence of several players. These players are involved in a number of strategic alliances. The product launch and acquisition accelerates the manufacturer’s strategy to capitalize on the market share and capture the significant share of market. Some of the recent instances include:

In July 2021, Melinta Therapeutics announced the commercial launch of KIMYRSA, a lipoglycopeptide antibiotic that delivers a complete course of therapy for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. The USA. Food and Drug Administration approved KIMYRSA on March 12, 2021, for the treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by susceptible isolates of designated Gram-positive microorganisms, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

In January 2020, Wockhardt announced regulatory approval to two novel antibiotics EMROK (IV) and EMROK O (Oral), for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, including diabetic foot infections and concurrent bacteremia. The new drug will target superbug like Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which is a leading cause of rising antimicrobial resistance.

Key Companies Profiled

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Treatment Market By Category

By Drug Class:

Glycopeptides Vancomycin

Oxazolidinones Linezolid

Lipopeptides Daptomycin

Antiseptics Chlorhexidine Cetylpyridinium Chloride Hydrogen Peroxide Phenols

Lipoglycopeptides Dalbavancin Telavancin Oritavancin

Glycylcycline Tigecycline

Streptogramins Quinupristin Dalfopristin

Naturals/Herbals

Tetracycline Doxycycline Minocycline

Lincomycin Clindamycin

Others

By Indication:

Skin and Soft Tissue Infections (SSTIs)

Pneumonia

Bloodstream Infections

Surgical and Medical Infections

Others

By Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Oral

Topical

Nasal

Cutaneous

Intramuscular

By Type of MSRA:

Healthcare Acquired MRSA

Community Acquired MRSA

Hospital Acquired MRSA

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

