Automotive Plastic Market: Driving Innovation and Sustainability in the Automotive Industry | FMI Reports

The global automotive plastic market is expected to reach USD 75,188.3 million in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034, the market is anticipated to grow to USD 145,333 million by 2034. Additionally, the market is expected to experience a year-on-year growth of 6.4% in 2024.

The automotive plastic market is rapidly expanding as the automotive industry continues to focus on reducing vehicle weight, improving fuel efficiency, and enhancing safety standards. Plastics have become essential materials in automotive manufacturing due to their lightweight, durable, and versatile properties. The adoption of automotive plastics is expected to grow as automakers seek to meet consumer demands for fuel-efficient vehicles, reduce carbon footprints, and improve vehicle performance.

Plastics are increasingly replacing traditional metals in various automotive components, including interior parts, exterior panels, bumpers, dashboards, and under-the-hood components. The versatility of automotive plastics, coupled with advancements in material science, has led to the development of high-performance plastics that meet stringent safety and environmental standards. With the growing trend of electric vehicles (EVs) and the rise of autonomous driving technology, the automotive plastic market is poised for substantial growth.

Additionally, the growing demand for sustainable solutions has pushed manufacturers to develop recyclable and bio-based plastics to reduce environmental impact. As governments impose stricter regulations to reduce emissions and improve vehicle efficiency, automakers are turning to lightweight, eco-friendly plastics to meet these evolving standards.

In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report

Key Drivers of the Automotive Plastic Market:

Demand for Lightweight Materials : The need to reduce vehicle weight for better fuel efficiency and lower emissions is driving the use of automotive plastics. These materials help lower the overall weight of vehicles, which contributes to enhanced performance and energy efficiency.

: The need to reduce vehicle weight for better fuel efficiency and lower emissions is driving the use of automotive plastics. These materials help lower the overall weight of vehicles, which contributes to enhanced performance and energy efficiency. Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Growth : As the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles increases, the demand for lightweight and durable plastic components is growing. Automotive plastics help offset the weight of heavy battery systems and contribute to improving the overall range and efficiency of EVs.

: As the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles increases, the demand for lightweight and durable plastic components is growing. Automotive plastics help offset the weight of heavy battery systems and contribute to improving the overall range and efficiency of EVs. Technological Advancements in Plastics : Continuous innovation in material science is leading to the development of advanced automotive plastics with improved strength, durability, and thermal resistance. These advancements enable the replacement of traditional metals in critical automotive parts without compromising safety or performance.

: Continuous innovation in material science is leading to the development of advanced automotive plastics with improved strength, durability, and thermal resistance. These advancements enable the replacement of traditional metals in critical automotive parts without compromising safety or performance. Consumer Preference for Customization and Design : The rising demand for customized and aesthetically appealing vehicles is another factor driving the use of plastics in automotive applications. Plastics allow for greater design flexibility, enabling automakers to create visually striking vehicles with intricate designs.

: The rising demand for customized and aesthetically appealing vehicles is another factor driving the use of plastics in automotive applications. Plastics allow for greater design flexibility, enabling automakers to create visually striking vehicles with intricate designs. Government Regulations and Sustainability Initiatives: Stricter government regulations on fuel efficiency and emissions, along with increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, are prompting automakers to adopt sustainable and recyclable automotive plastics to meet these standards.

Key Takeaways:

Lightweighting and Efficiency : Automotive plastics are playing a crucial role in reducing vehicle weight, which helps improve fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and enhance overall vehicle performance.

: Automotive plastics are playing a crucial role in reducing vehicle weight, which helps improve fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and enhance overall vehicle performance. Growth of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles : The growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is driving the demand for automotive plastics, as they help reduce vehicle weight and improve energy efficiency, making them a critical component in EV production.

: The growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is driving the demand for automotive plastics, as they help reduce vehicle weight and improve energy efficiency, making them a critical component in EV production. Technological Advancements in Material Science : The development of advanced, high-performance plastics is enabling their use in more demanding automotive applications, such as under-the-hood components and safety-critical parts, offering enhanced durability and performance.

: The development of advanced, high-performance plastics is enabling their use in more demanding automotive applications, such as under-the-hood components and safety-critical parts, offering enhanced durability and performance. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Solutions : The increasing emphasis on sustainability is leading to the development of recyclable, bio-based, and eco-friendly automotive plastics, which align with global environmental goals and help reduce the carbon footprint of the automotive industry.

: The increasing emphasis on sustainability is leading to the development of recyclable, bio-based, and eco-friendly automotive plastics, which align with global environmental goals and help reduce the carbon footprint of the automotive industry. Customization and Aesthetic Appeal: Automotive plastics offer greater flexibility in design, allowing manufacturers to meet consumer preferences for aesthetically pleasing, customizable vehicles, further boosting demand for plastics in the automotive sector.

Competition Outlook

Key players in the automotive plastic market include BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Covestro AG, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries, Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and LG Chem. Manufacturers are progressively focusing on providing enhanced aesthetics and sustainable materials. Key automotive plastic providers are also investing in research and development activities for the adoption of bio-based materials.

Prominent manufacturers have integrated their raw materials and distribution operations in order to maintain additive quality. Tier 2 and Tier 3 players are seeking to expand their regional presence. Research activities in the industry are primarily focused on the development of novel and effective materials that combine a number of properties to sustain the competition and evolving demand worldwide.

The automotive industry is currently facing minor economic challenges and cost pressures. Thermoforming, therefore, continues to remain a key component to achieve efficient and economical manufacturing solutions. This not only ensures innovation but also pushes continued growth in the automotive plastic market.

Vehicle weight regulations and standardization of emission norms are set to positively influence growth in the industry. Initiatives by the European Union (EU) to develop new plastic materials for the creation of light and fuel-efficient vehicles are also estimated to boost growth. The diverse end-user base of the industry is a crucial factor influencing the growth of the market.

Industry Updates

In July 2024, France-based OPmobility, formerly Plastic Omnium, invested USD 3 million to expand its Spring Hill plant to support customers with electric vehicle production lines.

In June 2024, Borealis, based in Austria, introduced Borcycle GD3600SY, a glass-fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) compound with 65% post-consumer recycled (PCR) polymer content. This development proactively addresses the potential requirements of the forthcoming European End-of-Life Vehicles regulation and marks a significant step toward a circular economy for plastics.

In June 2024, Nordic Semiconductor, headquartered in Norway, declared that it is working with its assembly and test partners to use recycled plastic component packaging reels as a step in its sustainability strategy.

Leading Players in the Automotive Plastic Market

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Covestro AG

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries

Solvay S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

LG Chem

Dow Inc.

Teijin Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Material Type:

Based on material type, the industry is divided into polypropylene (PP), polyurethane (PUR), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polystyrene (PS), polycarbonate, polyamide (PA), acrylic (PMMA), plastic composites, and others.

By Application:

By application, the industry is divided into interior and exterior components and frames.

By End-use:

The product has applications in conventional vehicles and electric vehicles. The conventional vehicles segment is further divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The electric vehicles segment is segregated into fully-electric and hybrid vehicles.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube