Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Industry: Driving Precision and Performance in Modern Engines | FMI Reports

The Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Industry is expected to surpass USD 13.2 billion in valuation by the end of 2033. These components are essential in an engine, positioned in a specific configuration to ensure that the camshafts and crankshaft remain synchronized. This synchronization is crucial for aligning the top half of the engine (valves, cylinder head) with the bottom half (crankcase, pistons). The Industry is driven by the rise in direct injection engines and increasing vehicle production.

According to Future Industry Insights (FMI), the global automotive timing chain & belt Industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. Regionally, the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan, is expected to lead the Industry in revenue.

The Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Industry plays a critical role in ensuring the seamless operation of internal combustion engines (ICEs). As vital components of engine timing systems, timing chains and belts synchronize the rotation of the crankshaft and camshaft, enabling precise valve operation.

With the global automotive Industry evolving, the industry is witnessing significant advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies. Lightweight, durable, and low-maintenance timing chains and belts are in high demand, driven by the need for fuel efficiency, engine performance, and extended lifespans.

Rising consumer preference for low-noise and high-performance vehicles has prompted manufacturers to innovate, incorporating advanced materials such as carbon-reinforced belts and high-strength chains. Meanwhile, hybrid vehicles, which continue to use timing systems in their ICE components, present a growing Industry opportunity.

As automakers aim to meet stringent emissions standards and offer reliable vehicles, the timing chain and belt industry is poised for steady growth, driven by innovation and adaptability.

Key Drivers:

Increasing global demand for passenger and commercial vehicles drives the need for timing chain and belt systems.

Advances in materials, such as carbon-reinforced belts and alloy chains, enhance longevity and engine efficiency.

Hybrid electric vehicles rely on ICE timing systems, creating new growth avenues amidst the shift toward electrification.

The push for fuel-efficient and low-emission engines promotes the adoption of advanced timing systems.

Demand for quieter engine operations propels innovation in belt design and material technology.

Key Takeaways:

Passenger vehicles remain the largest segment, owing to the widespread adoption of timing chains and belts in modern ICE engines.

remain the largest segment, owing to the widespread adoption of timing chains and belts in modern ICE engines. Timing belts are preferred for low-noise applications, while timing chains are favored for their durability and long lifespan.

are preferred for low-noise applications, while are favored for their durability and long lifespan. Asia-Pacific leads the Industry, driven by high automotive production in China, India, and Japan.

leads the Industry, driven by high automotive production in China, India, and Japan. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles present a significant opportunity, blending traditional and electrified powertrains.

present a significant opportunity, blending traditional and electrified powertrains. Manufacturers are focusing on lightweight, high-strength materials and integrating sensors for predictive maintenance.

List encompassing key players operating in automotive timing chain & belt market

Tsubakimato Chain Co.

BG Automotive

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

L.G. Balakrishan & Bros Ltd

Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd.

SKF AB

Iwis Group

Gates Corporation

Dayco Products LLC

Qingdao Choho Industrial Co. Ltd.

Rockman Industries Ltd.

Sumax Industry Limited

CIC USA Corp

KCM Automobile Transmission Co. Ltd

Mahle GmbH

Market Segmentations

By Product Type:

Chain Roller Chain Non-Roller Chain

Belt Dry Belt Belt In Oil



By Engine Type:

Gasoline Inline Engine V-Engine

Diesel Inline Engine V-Engine



By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

