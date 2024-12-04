Dairy Processing Equipment Market 2030: Europe’s Commitment to High-Quality Standards

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global dairy processing equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 19.91 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Favorable regulatory scenario and removal of milk quota in the European Union, are anticipated to favor industry growth.

The industry is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period. A broad range of diverse products and the rising importance of the automation process in dairy products is expected to surge the demand for processing equipment. Milk processing companies are trying to reduce the production cost for processing milk and other dairy products to gain profitability.

The players present in the industry are trying to develop new and improved technologies to gain a competitive edge on other players. Major players are shifting towards process automation for reducing direct labor costs, improving quality, increasing productivity, maintaining consistency, and eliminating contamination sources. Market players are also developing new and improved technology such as rumination sensors & cow activity systems, robotic milking systems technology, and regular calf feeder technologies to enhance productivity in the dairy industry.

The global demand for homogenizers type in the industry is growing rapidly owing to various advantages of the products. Helping in reducing the bacterial & other microbiological activity, increasing the shelf life, and improving properties such as color, flavor, consistency, taste & texture of a product are some of its advantages. These factors are expected to support the growth of the homogenizer market over the forecast period.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global demand for dairy processing equipment market was valued at USD 13.49 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach USD 19.91 billion by 2030 while growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Pasteurizers segment dominated the market in 2024 followed by homogenizers segment

Cheese is the largest application segment in 2024 and is projected to follow the same growth trend over the forecast period. Cheese dominated the market and accounted for a share of 27.4% in 2024.

Asia Pacific dairy processing equipment market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 41.8% in 2024.

Some of the major players in the industry include SSP Pvt Limited, Inoxpa SA, GEA Group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, IDMC Limited, A&B Process Systems, Feldmeier Equipment, Inc., Sealtech Engineers, Gemak Ltd., and Van den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment B.V.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dairy processing equipment market based on equipment type, application, and region:

Dairy Processing Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Homogenizers

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Separators

Mixing & Blending Equipmenta

Evaporators & Dryers

Pasteurizers

Others

Dairy Processing Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cheese

Processed Milk

Yogurt

Protein Ingredients

Milk Powder

Others

Dairy Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Netherlands UK

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



